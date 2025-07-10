Ex Celtic loan star at centre of four-way EFL transfer battle after leaving Premier League club
Ex-Celtic loanee Jeffrey Schlupp is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs this summer after leaving Premier League side Crystal Palace.
The Ghanaian international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hoops and departed with a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup winner’s medal. The 32-year-old is now searching for a new employer after his Selhurst Park contract expired.
According to various reports down south, a quartet of EFL Championship teams are chasing his signature with Derby County, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City all understood to be a possible next destination for the versatile full-back.
Talks over the possibility of him returning to Glasgow’s East End quickly fizzled out after fans favourite Kieran Tierney completed his well-documented £9 million comeback from Arsenal last month.
What Jeffrey Schlupp has said about his future post-Celtic
Schlupp, who shared the left-back position with Greg Taylor during his six-month stint with the champions, admitted that he was going to “relax and recover” over the summer and will “wait and see what happens” after becoming a free agent.
Meanwhile, Celtic have signed 16-year-old Hassan Dembele on professional terms to the delight of his two older siblings.
Karamoko was previously one of the hottest prospects in European football but ultimately left the club before he could really deliver on his potential, while eldest brother Siriki was a late bloomer in England after quitting Ayr United’s youth academy at the age of 20.
Now it’s Hassan’s turn to try and make a name for himself at Parkhead after announcing on his Instagram account that he’s signed a first professional contract, with both of his brothers expressing their delight in the comments.
