Celtic loan star says move 'wouldn't have happened' if it was up to Brendan Rodgers

Celtic star Mikey Johnston has made an interesting admission in a recent interview - though he is currently out on loan, he feels that he would still be in Glasgow if it was up to Brendan Rodgers.

He praised Rodgers in his response saying that he was 'great' with him when he told him he would be moving away from the club. Additionally, he also understood the decision, noting the surplus of wingers at Celtic Park.

The interview also reveals an interesting wrinkle to Celtic's transfer policy, which has come under heavy fire in recent weeks - it shows that Rodgers may not have complete control over the incomings and outgoings at the club.

Johnston is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship - so far, he has made six league appearances for the Baggies, scoring two goals along the way. Previously this season, he had played in 11 games for the Bhoys across all competitions, scoring two goals and notching up a single assist.

What did Celtic's Mikey Johnston say in the interview regarding his move to West Brom?

Speaking to the Daily Record, Johnston said: "I think [Brendan Rodgers] probably would have kept me if it was up to him. But I think we had nine wingers at the end so I think it would have been harsh had they made me stay. He was great with me to be honest with you and I think he wants the best for me so obviously coming here was that.

"I would have loved to be starting every week at Celtic but this is another massive club I have come to so it does not feel like a step down. I am obviously playing in a good league as well and it is important for my career.