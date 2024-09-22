Alex Valle will make his Celtic debut this afternoon against Falkirk (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to join Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell in the draw for the semi finals.

Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI and substitutes for today’s Scottish League Cup quarter final clash with SPFL Championship outfit Falkirk at Celtic Park.

The Hoops are looking to join Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell in the draw for the semi-finals later this evening with the Bairns aiming to cause potentially one of the biggest cup upsets in recent memory. The draw for the semis, which will of course take place at Hampden Park next month, is due to be made after today’s fixtures.

Celtic have made a whopping eight changes from the starting XI that lined up against Slovan Bratislava in their UEFA Champions League mid-week clash. Kasper Schmeichel retains his place between the sticks while Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate also start in midfield.

Anthony Ralston, Sean Welsh, Auston Trusty, Alex Valle, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Luis Palma and Adam Idah all come into the starting XI with Alastair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Arne Engels, Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda drop out.

It’s a Hoops debut for Barcelona loanee Valle who signed in the summer while Welsh makes his first appearance of the season. Here is the Celtic starting XI and subs for the match:

As for the visitors, Falkirk are able to welcome back star attacker Callumn Morrison who missed their Last 16 victory over Hearts through suspension last month. The Barins currently sit joint top of the Scottish Championship and although Scott Brown’s Ayr United are in first on goal difference John McGlynn’s side have two games in hand and have won all five of their league matches so far.