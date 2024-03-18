Celtic have taken a young striker on trial

Young striker Mezi Ikemba has reportedly started a trial period with Celtic.

According to BluePrint, the 15-year-old currently based in San Antonio, USA, has attracted attention in the Elite Clubs National League. Celtic are now said to have been notified of his talent and have made an initial transfer decision over him.

The outlet claim that the Hoops have taken him on trial with the hope of nurturing him from a raw talent to one who could thrive on the professional scene. Ikemba is quoted, expressing his thanks to the Premiership side managed by Brendan Rodgers for their faith. Hoops youngsters currently play in the Lowland League as part of a 'B' team.

Ikemba said: "I’m thrilled and honoured to have received this incredible opportunity from Celtic. It has been my lifelong dream to play for a club that has such a rich history and passionate fan base. I am determined to make the most of this trial and showcase my talent to the best of my abilities.”

BluePrint write of Ikemba - and reveal a nickname drawing parallels to a certain Argentine legend: "In a stunning move that reveals Celtic Football Club’s penchant for nurturing young talent, the Scottish giants have turned their attention towards Mezi Ikemba, a 15-year-old Nigerian striker currently stationed in San Antonio, Texas.