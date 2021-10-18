The Hoops face the Hungarian champions in the Europa League at Parkhead on Tuesday

Ange Postecoglou has opened up on the major influence Real Madrid and Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas has had on his career ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with Ferencvaros.

The Greek-born Australian head coach played under Puskas during his time as captain of South Melbourne between 1989 and 1992.

Postecoglou built a close bond with the man who helped transform the game before embarking on his own managerial career and admitted he shares a similar football philosophy to Puskas.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Hoops boss said: “I have a strong link with Hungarian football.

“I was fortunate enough to spend a few years with the great Fernc Puskas, an absolute gentleman and somebody who holds a very dear place in my heart.

“He looked after me for two or three years and we had a very close relationship.

“I was captain of South Melbourne and he was one of the biggest legends of the game. If you are talking about the greatest ever, he makes that list of players.

“From the moment he walked through, he was just humble. We were constantly pestering him to tell us stories about Real Madrid, what he did at Hampden and at Wembley.

“He was forever downplaying everything and it just showed you the greatness of the man was just his humility in dealing with people.

“I was lucky because, when he came to Australia his English wasn’t great, but he had coached Panathinaikos to a European Cup Final, so his Greek was decent.

“I acted almost as an interpreter. I used to pick him up from his house and drive him to training in my old car, which I was embarrassed about.

“During that time, we swapped many stories and his philosophy to football was basically just go out, enjoy yourself and score goals.

“We used to play with two wingers and he was forever telling them to never come back and defend. I was a full-back, so it used to infuriate me, but we won a championship with him.

“Part of the reason we won was because of the atmosphere in the group. He just created that aurora about him that no one wanted to let him down. It was like playing for your grandfather.

“I was really sad when he passed away because when he left Australia I wasn’t able to reconnect with him when I got older and became a manager myself.

“I would’ve loved to thank him personally for the influence was, as a man as much as he was as a coach.”

Postecoglou admitted he learned a lot about leadership from his mentor and he has carried those lessons with him to Glasgow as he looks to instil his attacking style of play.

He added: “It certainly highlighted how important as a leader that people believe in you and your ideas. We certainly believed in him.

“I am totally different to him. He was the most humble man, where he would just talk with everyone and you could spend hours with him. I am not as social as he was in that respect.