Brendan Rodgers will be looking to continue his impressive derby streak this weekend when Celtic take on Rangers.

The Irishman first tasted this derby in 2016 and since then, has enjoyed countless successes. He has seldom had disappointment in this clash, with the last Premiership meeting ending in a frantic 3-3 draw at Ibrox.

Rodgers has already clinched two victories over Rangers this season and a third could all but seal title glory. A win would put Celtic six points clear at the top of the league with two games to go, and with a bigger goal difference, title glory would be in reach.

There are plenty of Celtic bosses of the pass who have had experience of this fixture. Some more than others, some with more success, as two gaffers with short-lived reins sat on 0%. Here is how Rodgers stacks up with the likes of Ange Postecoglou, Martin O’Neill, Jock Stein and co.

1 . Brendan Rodgers - 75% Matches = 16, wins = 12

2 . Martin O’Neill - 59% win rate Matches = 27, wins = 16

3 . Ange Postecoglou - 55% win rate Matches = 11, wins = 6