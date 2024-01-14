The latest transfer headlines as Celtic and Rangers look to do business in the January window

Celtic and Rangers have been enjoying a rare weekend away from the action as the Premiership takes a two-week break. The two clubs are going head to head at the top of the division and both clubs know the business they do in the January transfer window could well be instrumental in the title race.

Both Celtic and Rangers are being linked with new recruits, while players have been linked away, too, as the window gathers pace. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at some of the rumours doing the rounds today as the two clubs prepare for a return to action.

Liverpool man wanted

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher reportedly features on Brenden Rodgers' list of transfer targets at Celtic. That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims the Bhoys may well see Kelleher as a potential option amid suggestions the Reds' number two might be keen to establish himself away from Anfield.

Kelleher is rooted behind Alisson in the Liverpool pecking order at present and that seems unlikely to change any time soon, with the Merseyside outfit said to be content with their options between the sticks. However, should Kelleher push for a move away, Celtic could be ready to pounce for the Republic of Ireland international.

Rodgers already has Joe Hart at his disposal, while Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist provide depth in the position.

Gelhardt competition emerges

Both Rangers and Celtic have been linked with a move for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt this month, but they're not the only ones eyeing up the forward. According to Alan Nixon, West Bromwich Albion have entered the race with the Baggies looking to add to their attacking options.

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have also been linked, but given the Championship pair and West Brom are involved in a battle for promotion with Leeds, Rangers and Celtic may become the leading candidates for the Liverpudlian. Gelhardt has struggled for game time in the Championship under Daniel Farke, making just six league appearances in white.