Here's how we rated the Celtic players in their victory over Motherwell

After two home games in a row without scoring, it was a much needed 3-2 win for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who didn’t have it all their own way on the day.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring from the spot before an Apostolos Stamatelopoulos brace for Motherwell. When substitute, Benjamin Nygren equalised for the hosts with twenty minutes to go the game looked destined for a draw, until man of the moment, Daizen Maeda headed home for the winner at the death. The Japanese star didn’t have his best game overall, but got the glory goal for The Celts.

Jens Berthel Askou said Motherwell were going to Parkhead ‘to win’ and that they wouldn’t be changing their playing style which has worked wonders for them so far. Despite this, his side gave the ball away several times in the first ten minutes when trying to play out from the back. Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda had shots saved by Callum Ward early on, both were caused by the visitors living dangerously.

The Steelmen looked dangerous in attack and forced a superb sliding challenge from Liam Scales when Emmanuel Longelo played through Stamatelopoulos. Had the Irishman not intervened the away side would’ve been 1v1 with Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute when McGregor’s shot struck Regan Charles-Cook hand. In a week where VAR handball controversy has made the headlines at Parkhead, there was no doubt about this one. Iheanacho coolly slotted the spot kick away after a stuttered run-up to give the hosts the lead.

Motherwell had their first real opportunity when Tawanda Maswanhise took advantage of a mistake from Saracchi. The Zimbabwean forced a good save from Kasper Schmeichel, who also needed a strong performance after his mistake against Braga. As the visitors gained momentum in the game, their pressure paid off when Maswanhise’s cross found Stamatelopolous, who got in between Carter-Vickers and Scales to touch the ball home. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check, prompting a chorus of boos at Celtic Park.

As the second half began it still felt as if Ward in the Motherwell goal was playing in midfield as the visitors continued to play out from the back. Maswanhise went down in the box in the 54th minute following a challenge from Saracchi. After being sent to the monitor by VAR, Calum Scott gave the second penalty of the game. Stamatelopolous hit the ball down the middle into the roof of the net to double his tally.

Brendan Rodgers made some much needed changes on the hour mark, as James Forrest, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren came on. Nygren almost made an instant impact as the ball fell to him after a Saracchi cross hit the bar but the Swede blasted the ball into the stands from ten yards out. Minutes later, Kieran Tierney came on for the struggling Saracchi. The left back almost had an instant impact when he headed the ball down to Nygren, but this time the midfielders shot was saved by Ward.

Celtic equalised in the 69th minute when the Motherwell goalkeeper gave the ball straight to Nygren, who couldn’t miss this time. Despite the visitors being in front, Ward kept playing out from the back, a decision which led to their undoing. Having lacked tempo all game Celtic came to life in the last ten minutes and played with their normal Parkhead high energy. Substitute Michel-Ange Balikwisha should’ve scored at a death but couldn’t get the purchase on his header at the back post. Moments later, the Belgian played a cross to Maeda to head home for the winner.

It was lacklustre at times from Celtic, who didn’t play with their normal high-energy Parkhead tempo against The Steelmen. However, Rodgers will take encouragement from the fact his side yet again came away with three points despite being nowhere near at their best. As for Motherwell, perhaps when being a goal up at Celtic Park, it’s ok to shut up shop.

Here’s how we rated the Celtic starting XI and subs against Motherwell:

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Good save from Maswanhise strike, played well enough after his midweek howler.

Anthony Ralston - 5/10

Gave the ball away numerous times and couldn’t handle Charles-Cook, perhaps he’s still not up to speed fitness wise.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6/10

Was his usual-consistent self. Done nothing spectacular but done his job.

Liam Scales - 7/10

Looked solid all game and continued his good form. Goal-saving sliding challenge on Stamatelopolous in the first half.

Marcelo Saracchi - 4/10

Gave Ralston a hospital ball in the lead up to the Motherwell opener then fouled Maswanhise for the penalty.

Callum McGregor - 5/10

Should’ve scored inside ten minutes, gave the ball away far too often for a player of his calibre.

Reo Hatate - 5/10

Still didn’t look at his best and wasn’t pulling the strings like he normally does so well in midfield.

Luke McCowan - 5/10

Didn’t look himself in a midfield that lacked tempo, rightfully hooked on the hour mark.

Daizen Maeda - 6/10

Didn’t look himself all game and still looked low on confidence but popped up when he needed to at the end.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 6/10

Took his penalty well but didn’t get the service other than that.

Sebastian Tounekti - 6/10

Again looked like The Hoops’ main threat all afternoon. Surprised to see him come off on the hour mark.

Arne Engels - 6/10

One of the subs that made a real difference, helped up the tempo of the play. Got a yellow for a tackle on Said.

James Forrest - 5/10

Put in a few good crosses, made a difference having an actual right-winger on the right.

Benjamin Nygren - 6/10

Should’ve had a hat-trick but took his goal well, made a difference when he came on and perhaps should’ve started.

Kieran Tierney - 5/10

Looked lively enough going forward in his half hour cameo.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha - 6/10

Should’ve scored with his headed effort at the end. but then got the assist for the winner.