Celtic 'nearing' £3m transfer as Rangers star 'expected' to leave this month
Celtic are looking to bring new faces with the Asian Cup on the horizon - meanwhile, a Rangers star looks set for the exit door.
We are now 11 days into the 2024 January transfer window, with both Rangers and Celtic looking to bolster their squads as the title race heats up. Who will leave this month in a better position than the other?
Celtic will be without two of their key players - Reo Hatate and Daizen Maedan - for the duration of the Asian Cup. To counterbalance this, the Celts will be looking to dip into the transfer market - on the other side of Glasgow, one of Rangers' stars is expected to leave the Ibrox Stadium this month.
Hellas Verona 'expected' to submit offer for Ridvan Yilmaz in January
Rangers star Ridvan Yilmaz is expected to leave the club this month - Serie A outfit Hellas Verona will reportedly submit a bid for the player this month, according to a report on Sky Sports.
They will sign a replacement, however - the Gers are thought to be interested in Josh Doig and he could be involved in a swap deal, though this is unconfirmed as of yet. As things stand, it seems Yilmaz's time at Rangers is now limited.
Celtic nearing completion of Nicolas Kuhn deal
As the Asian Cup gets underway, Celtic have a plan in mind to deal with the unavailability of certain players - they have 'stepped up their interest' in signing Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna, according to a report from the Scottish Daily Mail. Should they strike a deal, they will have to be a fee of £3 million for the 24-year-old.
In regard to Hatate and Maeda's impending absence, Celts head coach Brendan Rodgers said: "Obviously we have been trying to anticipate the guys over the last few months who are going away to the Asian Cup so clearly if Daizen [Maeda] and Kyogo are away then we would have to do something in the market."