Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything to know ahead of Celtic’s pre-season adidas Trophy clash with Newcastle United.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will host Newcastle United in a special pre-season clash this summer as the two sides battle it out for the first ever adidas Trophy.

As the current Scottish and English League Cup champions, and both partnered with the sportswear brand, the two will face off at Celtic Park in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eddie and his team, like ourselves, have enjoyed a great season and I know we will face a tough test from a top Premier League side,” said Brendan Rodgers.

“As Champions, we will aim to enjoy a good pre-season to get us ready for the challenges of next year at home and abroad, and this really exciting match will provide great preparation for us.”

Celtic have wrapped up the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership title already this season, while their end-of-season clash with Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup awaits on May 24th.

Newcastle made history as they beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the Carabao Cup back in March, ending their agonising 70-year wait for silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travelling to Glasgow, to face Celtic, is a great opportunity to test ourselves as we gear up for Premier League and European football next season," said Eddie Howe.

“We'll face a top team at an historic ground, with a big away crowd there to support us.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the adidas Trophy clash.

When is Celtic vs Newcastle United in the adidas Trophy?

Celtic will host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Parkhead on July 19th, 2025 for the pre-season trophy opportunity. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get tickets for the adidas Trophy?

Tickets for the adidas Trophy clash are on sale and available to purchase now for Celtic season ticket holders. These supporters will have access to a priority window until Monday, June 2nd at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online only.

If you are a season ticket holder, you can grab your tickets right away here.

Non-season ticket holders can access the general sale from 10am on Tuesday, June 3rd. The club website recommends signing up to the Celtic mailing list to receive official updates and receive a reminder for general sale tickets.

How much are tickets for Celtic vs Newcastle United?

Celtic ticket prices start at £25 for adults, £17 for concessions and £12 for under 13s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been given an away allocation of 7,200 tickets.

As it currently stands, no broadcast information has been released for the upcoming adidas Trophy clash. However, it is likely the match will be streamed live on Celtic TV.