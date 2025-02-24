Celtic face a battle to retain the services of star winger Nicolas Kuhn amid Premier League interest

Championship title hopefuls Leeds United are believed to be plotting a blockbuster summer move for in-form Celtic attacker Nicolas Kuhn.

One of the key areas likely to see plenty of interest at Leeds this summer is the wide position. Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton and faces an uncertain future at Elland Road after spending the last two seasons on Merseyside.

Likewise, loanee Manor Salomon, a player that has made a huge impact this season, faces an uncertain future as parent club Tottenham Hotspur are faced with the dilemma of either integrating him into their team in North London or cashing in on him after his stellar campaign in the Championship.

The Whites, who are owned by the 49ers Enterprise group that have also shown interest in investing in Rangers, are in pole position to win promotion back into the Premier League at the second time of asking and are understood to be assessing a number of options to bolster their wide attacking options if they are to regain their status as a top-flight club, according to reports from Leeds Live.

Leeds United join the race to sign Nicolas Kuhn

Leeds United are the latest club to enter the race to sign 25-year-old winger Nicolas Kuhn from Celtic, with several Premier League clubs also being linked with the former Rapid Vienna star.

Kuhn has registered an impressive 18 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions and has been a catalyst for the success of a Celtic team that have their sights on achieving a domestic treble. The winger is blessed with electric pace, excellent technical ability, superb work rate and a sensational eye for goal. He has treated Celtic fans to a number of their best moments this season and is pushing for first senior call-up to the German national team.

The former German Under-21 international also proved that he could cope with the demands of competing against Europe’s elite and produced stellar performances against the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Slovan Bratislava among others.

Signed for £3m just over a year ago, it is suspected that Kuhn could now cost more than seven times that figure, with an estimated valuation of £25m being touted by several media outlets including TBR Football.

Who else is interested in Nicolas Kuhn?

London World understands that West Ham United boss Graham Potter is a huge admirer of Nicolas Kuhn. The Hammers are currently the fourth lowest scorers in the Premier League and are desperate to add further attacking options to take some of the pressure off star man Jarrod Bowen. Similarly, Brentford have identified Kuhn as a potential target if Bryan Mbeumo was to depart to another Premier League club after the Cameroonian’s impressive goalscoring season.

Newcastle United, after the loss of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta in the MLS are also thought to be in the market for a right-winger to provide further competition to Jacob Murphy. The Magpies are yet to sign a right-sided winger since their Saudi takeover in 2021, but are expected to spend big this summer after a subdued 18 months in the transfer market.