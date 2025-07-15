A roundup of the latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Both Celtic and Rangers are now moving through the gears as they continue to map out their summer transfer plans. The Glasgow rivals have both been busy with incomings and outgoings so far this window but we can expect to see more deals finalised before business closes until the new year.

We’ve unpacked some of the latest transfer rumours for both Celtic and Rangers as the two clubs bolster their squads ahead of the rapidly approaching 2025/26 season.

Celtic ‘considering’ re-signing Parkhead star

Celtic are pondering a move for Parkhead icon Odsonne Edouard as his time at Crystal Palace looks to be coming to an end. The Hoops could look to bring the the striker back to Glasgow following his previous successful stint.

According to reporter Sebastien Vidal, the Premier League outfit have now put Edouard on the transfer market as they look to facilitate a summer sale.

“Crystal Palace have put Odsonne Edouard on the market this summer. Celtic are monitoring the situation closely, with Brendan Rodgers considering a return for the 27-year-old striker he once launched in Glasgow,” Vidal wrote on social media.

Edouard joined Celtic on a permanent deal in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain, following a successful loan spell. The forward became a key player for the Hoops and was a fan favourite during his time at Parkhead, contributing 87 goals and 37 assists across all competitions during his time in Scotland.

Celtic sold Edouard in 2021 for a reported base fee of £14 million. They could now bring back their former star as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of another title-defending Scottish Premiership season.

Crystal Palace have been looking to cash in on Edouard since last summer, when they reportedly valued him at £20 million. However, his contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire in 2026 so Celtic could snap him back up for a significantly reduced fee, if the Eagles want to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Club eye £17m Rangers star to ‘complete’ summer window

Rangers have gotten stuck into the transfer window and continue to have clubs knocking on their door for some of their star players. Hamza Igamane is a man in demand right now after returning 16 goals last season.

According to French newspaper La Voix du Nord, Lille have set their sights on bringing in Igamane to ‘complete’ their haul of new signings. The Ligue 1 side have already signed the likes of France icon Olivier Giroud this window to boost their frontline.

The report claims that Lille are looking to bring in Igamane from Rangers but they must raise the offer they have tabled for his signature. Rangers are looking for €20 million (£17m) for the sale of the Moroccan international but Lille are only offering €15 million (£13) right now, which simply isn’t enough to cut it when taking into account the gap he will leave behind.

Igamane tallied 15 goals in all competitions last season, including four in the Europa League.