Celtic have reportedly been offered a midfielder signing as Brendan Rodgers searches for a new defensive midfielder ahead of next season. The Hoops are fully focused on the task at hand this season, potentially just a handful of games away from securing another Premiership title.

But behind the scenes there will be preparations for next season, with the recruitment department already doing their homework on potential summer signings. A new defensive midfielder is said to be top of Rodgers’ list ahead of next season, and Football Scotland have reported that the Bhoys have been offered a potential solution.

It’s claimed DR Congo international Charles Pickel has been offered to Celtic, with the Cremonese midfielder reportedly having been put to the recruitment team for consideration. The report also claims that Preston and Leeds United have shown an interest, but that Celtic would be the player’s preferred destination.

The 26-year-old has been with his current club since 2022, making 47 league appearances along the way. He has 10 caps to his name for DR Congo, having switched allegiance from birth country Switzerland after the under-20s age group.