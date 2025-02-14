A roundup of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and Celtic will look to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Bayern Munich. The Hoops are up against Dundee United on Saturday, before they make the trip to Bavaria for the second leg of their battle with the German powerhouses.

Tuesday will decide whether Celtic make it through to the Champions League round of 16 or not, having fought hard to get to this point so far.

Meanwhile, Rangers will take on Hearts this Sunday, who have climbed the Scottish Premiership table significantly following a nightmarish start to the season. The Jambos are also through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they’ll take on Dundee in March.

Celtic on track for huge European advantage

As Celtic continue their charge to the Scottish Premiership title, they also have some ground to make up in the Champions League. The Hoops suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich this week, leaving it all to do when they visit Germany next week.

As a result of this season’s performances, the coefficient has been raised and Celtic have been given an 85 percent chance of being seeded in the 2025/26 play-off draw.

Football Rankings has shown the projected pots for next season, with Celtic in Pot Four joined by the likes of Nottingham Forest, Galatasaray and AS Monaco. According to the UEFA coefficient latest, the English Premier League has a ‘99.5 percent chance’ of securing a fifth Champions League place next season.

Former Rangers man disagrees with Gerrard return links

Following his unsuccessful stint in Saudi Arabia, former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking for his next managerial role. The Liverpool legend has been mentioned in conversation as speculation once again swirls around the future of Philippe Clement.

Ally McCoist sparked conversation about the return of Gerrard, opening the floor for others to discuss whether the 44-year-old would be a good fit for the club this time round.

Former Rangers and Liverpool Danny Wilson has weighed in on the idea of Gerrard returning to his old job at Ibrox. The Anfield icon left Glasgow in 2021 after guiding the team to the Scottish Premiership title, since then, his spells with Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq have resulted in trickier runs.

“I think maybe there’s a group [of fans] that would want him back, but I think there is a group as well that, because of the circumstances in which he left, they wouldn’t want him back,” Wilson said as the topic was discussed on the Open Goal podcast.

“Brendan Rodgers has obviously gone back and won a lot of them over. But there’s always that minority who will hold it against him [leaving for Leicester], and I think Gerrard would be in the same boat if he was to go back.

“If he’s coming in from being on a good run, there is maybe that more acceptance. But he’s not gone away and done great, so people will probably be thinking: ‘Let’s go and do something completely different’.”