The Scotland international has nailed down the left-back spot during his time with the Hoops

Celtic have opened contracts talks with defender Greg Taylor over a new long-term deal, according to the Daily Record.

After securing the services of skipper Callum McGregor last month on a new five-year contract that will keep him at Parkhead until 2026, manager Ange Postecoglou made it clear there were other first-team regulars he would like to see commit their future to the club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left-back Taylor is reportedly next on the Hoops list of players they are keen to tie down as both parties begin negotiations, and the 23-year-old could be in line for a wage rise.

Taylor remains on the same terms as when he arrived from Kilmarnock two years ago with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Initial discussions could see the Scotland international earn a two- or three-year extension.

Postecoglou is a big admirer of Taylor who is regarded at the club’s first choice left-back after he fought off competition from various challengers to secure his position in the team.