Celtic have reportedly opened talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts at Parkhead.

The Scottish champions are eager to reward both players for their impressive form during the opening months of the season, with a combined 16 goals and two assists already between them.

The pair, who joined the club last summer, are under contract until 2026 but Sky Sports claim discussions are currently ongoing about improved five-year deals that would tie them down until the summer of 2027.

Celtic believe they can be an integral part of the squad for years to come and also hope new terms will send a clear message to any potential suitors that they will refuse to sell the pair - who are being tracked by clubs in the Premier League - for cheap.

Frontman Giakoumakis has scored 25 times in 44 appearances for the Hoops since arriving from Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo in August 2021, while winger Abada has netted 21 goals in 64 matches after joining from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Both are expected to feature during the visit to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight, with Spanish police authorities allocating extra security personnel as additional safety measures were put in place.

The decision comes after 40 Celtic supporters were thrown off a train from Alicante to Madrid at Albacete - two hours south of the capital city for acts of ‘hooliganism’. Celtic have been handed a minimal ticket allocation of just 1,848 for the match due to the iconic stadium undergoing a £750million transformation, with construction work to be completed next year.

Celtic have waited decades to face Real Madrid again on their own turf.

The La Liga giants are operating at a reduced capacity of 60,000 at present and it’s estimated between 7,000 and 10,000 Hoops fans will arrive in the country. That has led Spain’s State Commision against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport to officialy make the occasion a “high-risk” game.

1,824 security personnel formed of 385 National Police officers, 80 from Madrid’s municipal police, 40 from their emergency medical unit, three from the fire department, 62 members of the Red Cross and an additional 1,254 security guards and stewards will be deployed.

Meanwhile Los Blancos legend and director Emilio Butragueno Santos has urged their fans to get behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they bid to secure top spot in Group F. He stated: “We need the crowd to be at their best against Celtic because it is a huge match for us. We must win to get first place in the group and we need patience and support from the fans. We need everyone to help us.”