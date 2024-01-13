All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the winter break rumbles on.

Celtic and Rangers remain on winter break, with Scottish Premiership clubs now recharging their batteries, with most abroad training in warm weather. Eight points currently separate the two Glasgow giants, but Rangers' two games in hand mean they can cut that gap to just two should they keep up their end of the bargain over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, both clubs will be looking to strengthen where they can over the course of the January window. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both sides.

Celtic striker links

Celtic are said to be interested in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden this month, reportedly opening talks over a deal. That's according to Football Insider, who say the 21-year-old has caught the attention of the Hoops after scoring seven and assisting seven so far this season.

It's unclear how much it will cost Celtic to pull off a deal, but he is valued at around £4.3million by Transfermarkt. The Hoops could do with recruiting a striker this month after being left short due to the Asia Cup, which is currently ongoing.

Yilmaz exit latest

Italian club Hellas Verona are said to be preparing a formal offer to sign Rangers star Ridvan Yilmaz. According to the Scottish Daily Mail, the Serie A side are preparing to make their interest formal this month, with a loan deal set to be offered initially.