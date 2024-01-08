Celtic and Rangers are battling it out for the title - but which team has committed the most fouls this season?

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are once again battling it out for the title this season.

Celtic are the current pacesetters in the division with 54 points from 22 games giving them an eight point gap on Rangers having played two games extra.

The two sides still have plenty of games to play and the pressure on both teams to succeed will only grow as the season progresses.

In the coming weeks you can expect to see both Celtic and Rangers flying into tackles and leaving everything out on the pitch - but which team has committed the most fouls so far and how do the two Glasgow clubs compare to team’s such as Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and the rest of their Premiership rivals.

Here are all this season’s foul statistics from this season so far based on data provided by Pie and Bovril (Former Twitter) account. Stats are correct as of Monday 8 January.

1 . Livingston 272 fouls committed (SNS)

2 . Kilmarnock 269 fouls committed (SNS)

3 . Motherwell 256 fouls committed (SNS)