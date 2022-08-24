Celtic Park ranked best football stadium in the UK according to international fans

Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium is also named in the top 10 a recent study has revealed.

Have you ever considered which football stadium in the UK international fans enjoy visiting most?

Well, here’s your answer according to recent study...

Researchers at 888poker have looked into every Tripadvisor review left by international visitors to the UK’s 56 largest football stadiums to find out where they’ve had the best experiences.

Each ground was then ranked on having the highest percentage of 5 star ratings, with stadiums requiring a minimum of 20 reviews in order to qualify for the final ranking.

Their analysis has confirmed that Celtic Park in Glasgow’s West End is the best football ground according to tourists with 92.4% of fans ranking the stadium with 5 stars.

With a capacity of 60,411, Parkhead is the biggest stadium in Scotland, and the eighth-largest in the United Kingdom.

The ground has gained a reputation for having one of the best atmospheres in world football on European nights such as the Champions League and Europa League.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Fulham’s uniquely-named Craven Cottage were in second and third on the list respectively, with Newcastle’s St. James’ Park Stadium and Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium completing the top five.

Despite some incredible atmospheres created by Rangers fans in the Europa League in recent years, Ibrox Stadium was down in eighth place on the list.

On the other hand, Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium ranks as the lowest (25%), with the Madejski Stadium in Reading (29.2%) and the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry (30.8%) also towards the bottom.

Here is the official top ten list:

1st - Celtic Park (Celtic) - 92.4%

2nd - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham) - 87.1%

3rd - Craven Cottage (Fulham) - 84.8%

4th - St. James’ Park (Newcastle United) - 82.1%

5th - Etihad Stadium (Manchester City) - 80.7%

6th - Anfield (Liverpool) - 79.3%

7th - Old Trafford (Manchester United) - 78.9%

8th - Ibrox Stadium (Rangers) - 76.4%

9th - Goodison Park (Everton) - 74.2%

10th - Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) - 72.5%