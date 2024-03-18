They have a lot of work to do but just what awaits Celtic in the quest for Premiership glory?
Fans of the Hoops have gotten used to title success. The last decade has brought only one season without the main trophy in the Scottish game ending up in Glasgow's east-end, but this season has a different complexion.
Brendan Rodgers' side are ahead by a point but Rangers have a game in hand after their game with Dundee was called off. It leaves them with at least 10 games to go before the end of the season whereas Celtic have nine, including a Scottish Cup semi-final clash.
Three more games await before the split and the final countdown before medals are dished out. Some may see Rangers as the side with momentum but Rodgers has already insisted the current champions are out to write their own story.
Using the top six as a guide for fixtures that will take place after matchday 33 and what games are likely, Glasgow World takes a look at what Celtic will need to overcome en route to a possible title.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.