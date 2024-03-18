They have a lot of work to do but just what awaits Celtic in the quest for Premiership glory?

Fans of the Hoops have gotten used to title success. The last decade has brought only one season without the main trophy in the Scottish game ending up in Glasgow's east-end, but this season has a different complexion.

Brendan Rodgers' side are ahead by a point but Rangers have a game in hand after their game with Dundee was called off. It leaves them with at least 10 games to go before the end of the season whereas Celtic have nine, including a Scottish Cup semi-final clash.

Three more games await before the split and the final countdown before medals are dished out. Some may see Rangers as the side with momentum but Rodgers has already insisted the current champions are out to write their own story.

Using the top six as a guide for fixtures that will take place after matchday 33 and what games are likely, Glasgow World takes a look at what Celtic will need to overcome en route to a possible title.

1 . Game one - Livingston vs Celtic. A trip to Almondvale should come with a routine win. Livingston are struggling and Celtic have to overcome this test.

2 . Game two - Rangers vs Celtic A potential season-definer. Win at Ibrox and the narrative over who is likely to come out on top changes. Photo: Stu Forster

3 . Game three - Celtic vs St Mirren A final home game before the split. St Mirren have impressed this season but collapse against Kilmarnock in a 5-2 loss shows they can be got at