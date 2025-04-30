Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic star has spent this season out on loan and away from Parkhead

Gustaf Lagerbielke insists that European football could make or break his wish of turning a Celtic loan exit into a permanent one.

The Swedish defender joined the Premiership champions in 2023 but opportunities have been slim under Brendan Rodgers. He has spent this season out on loan at FC Twente after playing a fringe role in the 23/24 campaign, scoring a memorable goal against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Lagerbielke has impressed at FC Twente with 30 appearances. They are currently fifth in the table and with Celtic looking to claim back the £3m they sent to Elfsborg for him, Lagerbielke admits European football could decide whether or not he gets his way of an extended Twente stay, and Scottish exit.

Celtic star summer transfer verdict

He told the Daily Record: “If we go to Europe, Twente will have more money. The same goes if we sell any players. That will be up to the sports directors at the clubs. I want to play and I feel very comfortable in Holland. I can definitely imagine a future there.”

Former Ajax scout Hans van der Zee had him on his radar while at the Dutch giants and reckons FC Twente will not be able to get the defender for anything under that £3 million mark. He told 1Twente VoetbalTijd last month: I had him in mind for Ajax at one point, when he was still playing for Elfsborg. At that point he went to Celtic. They paid £3million for him. I don’t think he did well at Celtic, otherwise they wouldn’t rent him out. You won’t get him for less than three million.”

Brendan Rodgers verdict on Celtic star

The Irishman at the helm of Celtic was complimentary of Lagerbielke when he initially arrived. He said: “We are really pleased to finalise the deal for Gustaf to join the club. He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring. I know he is really hungry to achieve success with us. We think he will bring even more quality to our squad and we really look forward to working with him.”

Lagerbielke said of joining Celtic: “It feels really good, and I’m really excited and proud to be here. The first thing you think of when you hear the name ‘Celtic’ is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here. And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I’m really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles.”

Currently at Celtic, Cameron Carter Vickers, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Maik Nawrocki and Dane Murray are all options available to Rodgers. Stephen Welsh has been sent out on loan to Mechelen in Belgium for the rest of the season. If Lagerbielke and Welsh are to come back into the first team fold, it will leave a bulging department for Rodgers to manage as he traditionally plays with only two centre backs.