It's been a season of highs and elements of criticisms but who will come out on top in the Celtic Player of the Year reckoning?

For all the sceptics have had their say at times this term, Brendan Rodgers' men are still well in the Premiership title race mix. It looks set to go down to the wire and next week's clash with Rangers at Ibrox could go a way to deciding it.

Ahead of that fixture, the Hoops have announced who is in the mix for their coveted Player of the Year award. There are eight candidates who have made sustained impacts this term.

An announcement will be made on May 12th - before the end of the season - at the club's annual awards night. This year, it takes place at the OVO Hydro. Glasgow World takes a run through who is up for the honour to be Celtic's best man this season.

1 . Joe Hart (GK) Goalkeeper retiring at the end of the season looking to sign out on a high. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston (RB) The Canadian right-back has become a consistent performer for Celtic over the season amid defensive disruption. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Greg Taylor (LB) Cemented left-back as his to lose and performances haven't gone unnoticed. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group