The Hoops fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Norwegian champions in their last-16 play-off first leg at Parkhead

Celtic’s 17-match unbeaten run came to an end against a well-drilled Bodo/Glimt side as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to leave their Europa Conference League campaign hanging by a thread.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were second best against the Norwegian champions, who were playing their first competitive game since early November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kjetil Knutsen’s side were still in pre-season mode with their domestic campaign not starting until April but they seized control of this last-16 play-off with a polished performance at Parkhead.

Amahl Pellegrino scores Bodo/Glimt's second goal in their 3-1 win over Celtic in the Europa Conference League. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Runar Espejord broke the deadlock after just six minutes for the visitors before Amahl Pellegrino doubled their lead shortly the interval.

Japanese striker Daizen Maeda halved the deficit after 79 minutes but Hugo Vetlesen rifled home a decisive third goal to leave the Hoops with plenty to do in Norway next Thursday.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’s side performed:

JOE HART - 6

Make an important save from Pellegrino in the opening minutes but was beaten from close range shortly after and was beaten by a wicked deflection for the Norwegian’s third goal.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 6

Returned to the starting line-up after missing the Hoops two recent games due to illness. Reacted to Pellegrino’s rash challenge and allowed his marker to drift away for the second goal. Brilliant cross set up Maeda’s goal.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 5

Made an pivotal block at the edge of the box from Sampsted and was on the receiving end of a challenge from the Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper. Espejord’s flick deceived the US internationalist.

CARL STARFELT - 5

A tough evening for the Swedish defender. Caught out of position as Espejord poked home the opener and his positional sense was poor.

Runar Espejord opens the scoring for Bodo/Glimt against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

GREG TAYLOR - 5

Back in the side in favour of Liam Scales but put his team-mates under pressure with a slack pass in the first-half. Distribution was poor and gave away possession too cheaply on certain occasions. Exposed by Solbakken for second goal.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 5

Sporting his face mask once more, the Hoops captain blazed over from a promising position early in the second half and struggled to get a foothold in the game. Victim of a cruel deflection for Bodo’s killer third goal.

MATT O’RILEY - 7

Got into some promising positions. His movement and close control was excellent. Looked Celtic’s main goal threat on a disappointing night and will have impressed Danish national coach Morten Wieghorst who was watch on from the stands.

TOM ROGIC - 5

Australian was forced into a deep-lying midfield role due to Bodo over-riding the Hoops midfield early on. Found it difficult to get going and was substituted on the hour mark.

LIEL ABADA - 5

The Israeli has been one of Postecoglou’s key players this season and saw plenty of the ball in the first half but his final ball let him down. Headed over from eight yards out before being substituted.

FELIPE JOTA - 5

Looked out of sorts, which was surprising given he changed the game for Celtic after coming off the bench against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. Tame effort failed to trouble the Bodo keeper after 21 minutes and was largely ineffective.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 6

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is on the bench for Japan.

Tried to link up the play from middle to front but missed a one-on-one opportunity early in the second half. Glancing header from Juranovic’s delivery temporarily reduced the deficit.

SUBS

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 5

Replaced Abada with half an hour left and offered a fresh attacking threat but never got a clear sight at goal.

REO HATATE - 6

Japanese playmaker surprisingly dropped to the bench for this match but brought much-needed energy and drive in midfield after coming on for Rogic.

JAMES FORREST - 3

Brought on for O’Riley with 15 minutes remaining but did little of note.