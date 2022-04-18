Celtic’s hopes of completing a domestic treble are over after slumping to a 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden.

Celtic players look dejected after the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s side led through Greg Taylor’s deflected 64th minute opener but the Light Blues hit back as Scott Arfield equalised with 12 minutes remaining to force extra-time.

An own goal from Carl Starfelt in the closing stages ended the Hoops pursuit of a fifth treble in six years as their players struggled to find their best form at the national stadium.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ side performed:

JOE HART - 6

Produced a few important saves but could do little to prevent either of Rangers goals. Beaten by Lundstram’s shot.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 5

Started brightly and teed up Jota in the first-half with a superb cross but his afternoon was cut short after leaving the pitch with a hamstring injury.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 6

Largely untroubled and will feel he should’ve scored with close range effort from a corner which cannoned off the crossbar. Went to ground with cramp in extra-time.

CARL STARFELT - 5

Carl Starfelt directs the ball into his own net under pressure from Fashion Sakala as Rangers take a 2-1 lead over Celtic in extra-time. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Cleared a Kemar Roofe header off the line but struggled in the closing stages as Rangers began to assert their authority. Unfortunate to score an own goal after letting Sakala get in behind, which proved decisive.

GREG TAYLOR - 7

Solid defensively and supported in attack at every opportunity. Broke the deadlock via a deflection off Bassey. Was taken off at the start of extra-time.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 7

Led by example and tried to make things happen. Vital block prevented an early Rangers goal and provided an assist for Greg Taylor’s opener.

REO HATATE - 5

Celtic's Reo Hatate misses a first half chance during a Scottish Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park, on April 17, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Lasted longer than expected. Found it difficult to impose himself on the midfield battle and passed up two decent opportunities.

TOM ROGIC - 4

Poor. A passanger during the opening 45 minutes and failed to influence the game. Unsurprisngly withdrawn early in the second half.

FELIPE JOTA - 5

Seemed Celtic’s chief attacking threat but was unable to guide a fisrst-half header on target and failed to seriously test Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin. Well marshalled by James Tavernier.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 6

Played through the middle in Giakoumakis’ absence. Worked hard and looked a threat at times but the pacy Japanese frontman’s end product let him down.

LIEL ABADA - 4

Not his best afternoon. The Israeli failed to keep tabs on Ryan Kent as he cut inside before dragging a shot wide. Another to suffer from cramp and was subbed off just before the hour mark.

SUBS

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 4

Kyogo Furuhashi trains ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

Came on after 60 minutes. Still nursing his way back to full fitness and looked a tad rusty. Will improve over the coming weeks

MATT O’RILEY - 5

Displayed some clever touches and brought added creativity to proceedings.

ANTHONY RALSTON - 2

Replaced the injury Juranovic and picked up a booking for a rash challenge. Sluggish in his attempt to stop Arfield’s goal.

JAMES FORREST - 2

Contributed little of note. Didn’t look at his sharpest.

STEPHEN WELSH - 2

Looked unomfortable as a makeshift right-back in the closing stages.

DAVID TURNBULL - 1

Not given enough time to make an impression.