The Hoops will now slip into the Europa Conference Play-Off spot after defeat in Cologne

A late second half collapse condemned Celtic to a 3-2 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in Cologne as their Europa League qualification dreams were extinguished.

The Hoops, who have yet to register a win in Germany, were already assured of a third place finish in Group G but still maintained faint hopes of finishing as runners-up behind the Bundesliga giants.

Ange Postecoglou’s side fell behind to a 16th minute Robert Andrich header but recovered well from that early setback with Josip Juranovic converting a VAR-awarded spot-kick with a nerveless Panenka to level the tie.

Celtic's Croatian defender Josip Juranovic clips a panenka penalty and equalise against Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jota’s thunderous strike after 56 minutes turned the game in Celtic’s favour but two goals in the final eight minutes from Andrich and Moussa Diaby sealed the Germans title as group winners.

The result leaves the Bhoys four points behind second-placed Real Betis, who beat Ferencvaros 2-0, with the Spaniards visiting Parkhead next month in the final group fixture.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ side performed:

JOE HART - 8

Top-class display. Made an outstanding double save at 1-1 to prevent Diaby and Amine Adli scoring. Accurate long goal kick led to Hoops taking the lead. Could do little to prevent Bayer Leverkusen’s late goals and watched the ball rebound twice off the woodwork

ANTHONY RALSTON - 5

Full-back lost his marker to allow Andrich to run in on goal for the opener and was crowded out inside Hoops penalty area as he tried to win back possession. Poor clearance also led to Leverkusen’s second goal and struggled to track the impressive movement of Florian Wirtz

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 7

Solid. American centre-back produced reasonable showing. Crucial interception after 13 minutes to snuff out certain goal. Worked his socks off but eventually overwhelmed as Germans turned the game in their favour late on

STEPHEN WELSH - 5

Youngster handled the occasion maturely but there were moments he could have done better. Outmuscled at Leverkusen’s opener and slow to react to second balls inside penalty box

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 7

Displayed nerves of steel from the penalty spot to produced audacious Panenka which clipped the underside of the crossbar before finding the net. Robbed off possession on a few occasions and couldn’t match Diaby’s pace which led to another Leverkusen chance

NIR BITTON - 6

Defensive midfielder offered his team-mates added protection in front of the back four but took a while to settle into the game. Composed on the ball and played important role in build up to Celtic’s second goal. Subbed

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6

Skipper once again comfortable in possession and always looked to get involved. Lost footing on a few occasions but drove his side forward and consistently never fails to let Postecoglou’s side down

JAMES FORREST - 6

Making first competitive start since August. Provided a decent attacking outlet until he was substituted after 72 minutes. Expecting more of an impact over coming weeks

DAVID TURNBULL - 6

Influence faded during second half but almost netted equaliser in stoppage time when he directed a cross on target at the front post, forcing Lukas Hradecky into a brilliant save

FELIPE JOTA - 8

Quick counter-attack led to a spectacular finish from the Portuguese winger who continues to flourish in a Hoops shirt. It’s easy to see why supporters are urging the club to sign him permanently

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 7

Showed real bravery to attack the ball before being wiped out by Hradecky in nasty collision, which eventually led to a VAR-awarded penalty. Tireless shift leading the line and provided assist for Jota’s goal

SUBS

LIEL ABADA - 4

Posed lively threat going forward but conceded possession which led to Leverkusen’s third goal

MIKEY JOHNSTON - 4

Replaced Jota after 72 minutes and worked hard. Missed chance to pick out Abada in acres of space late on

ALBIAN AJETI - 2

Furuhashi’s replacement with 14 minutes left but offered very little

JAMES McCARTHY - 2