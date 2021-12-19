The Japanese sensation passed a late fitness test to start at Hampden and took both his goals really well

Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the Premier Sports Cup after Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice in a 2-1 win over Hibs at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kyogo Furuhashi marked his return from injury with an inspired second half performance to help Celtic secure their first trophy under manager Ange Postecoglou following a dramatic Premier Sports Cup Final.

The Hoops struggled to turn their first-half dominance into goals and they fell behind through Paul Hanlon’s header after 50 minutes.

Furuhashi scored twice - immediately after Paul Hanlon's opener and then added a lobbed winner. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hibs lead was short-lived as Callum McGregor’s through ball straight from the restart found Kyogo, in the box and the Japanese sensation - back after shaking off a hamstring strain - displayed terrific composure to slot low past goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The striker notched his second of the match on 71 minutes when he raced on to Tom Rogic’s quickly taken free-kick before lifting the ball over the on-rushing Macey.

In a thrilling second half, the woodwork denied both Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and Celtic winger Liel Abada in the closing stages.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ side performed:

JOE HART - 7

Unfortunate to concede Hibs’ opener after the ball deflected of Juranovic but produced excellent save to keep out Nisbet and made important stop from the Hibs striker again in injury time

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 7

Bundle of energy throughout and delivery from set-pieces was on the money more often than not. Solid defensively

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 7

Very composed in the heart of the Hoops defence. Won the majority of his aerial battles against Hibs front two and looks a stick-on to retain his place in the side once Christopher Jullien returns from injury

CARL STARFELT - 5

Sent off in midweek and started the game slowly. Should have done better with headers from set-pieces in either half and shuddering mistake almost cost his team-mates dearly as Nisbet was denied

GREG TAYLOR - 6

Broke forward at every opportunity to support attacks during first-half but influence faded and was replaced after 75 minutes

CALLUM McGREGOR - 7

Another dominant display from the skipper. His quick-thinking set up Kyogo’s equaliser with a clever pass down the left channel. A calming presence in the middle of the park.

DAVID TURNBULL - 5

Looked a decent threat early on but was forced off injured with a hamstring problem in some discomfort.

LIEL ABADA - 7

Dangerous player when firing on all cylinders. Sent across a couple of dangerous crosses in the first-half and won free-kick for Kyogo’s second goal. Struck the post in the closing minutes

TOM ROGIC - 8

Real Rolls Royce of a player. Hibs had several players around him to limit his influence but the Australian still broke up play well. Quick free-kick caught opposition defence off guard in lead up to Kyogo’s match-winner

MIKEY JOHNSTON - 7

Celtic biggest goal threat in the first-half. Got into some promising positions but final ball let him down. Picked up a booking and was subbed after tiring in second half

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 8

Fairly quiet first-half but movement and running off the ball was terrific. Ran the show in second half and produced two moments of outstanding quality that would prove crucial

SUBS

NIR BITTON - 6

Early replacement for Turnbull. Won some important challenges and used the ball well

ANTHONY RALSTON - 4

Replaced Taylor for the final 15 minutes. Didn’t put a foot wrong

OWEN MOFFAT - 3

Brilliant experience for the 19-year-old winger, who replaced Kyogo late on

LIAM SCALES - 3

Helped to shore up the defence in closing stages

Unused: Bain (GK), McCarthy, Shaw, Montgomery, Welsh

HIBERNIAN: Matt Macey 7, Paul McGinn 6, Ryan Porteous 6, Paul Hanlon 7, Lewis Stevenson 6, Jake Doyle-Hayes 5, Joe Newell 6, Martin Boyle 5, Josh Campbell 5, Jamie Murphy 4, Kevin Nisbet 6SUBS: Scott Allan 4, Josh Doig 4, Christian Doidge 3