Celtic player ratings gallery after 3-0 Rangers loss with five players scoring 5/10

Celtic were beaten by Glasgow rivals Rangers for the first time this season with a 3-0 loss at Ibrox on Saturday.

A week on from clinching the Scottish Premiership title, Celtic headed across Glasgow to take on Rangers but could not continue their impressive unbeaten run.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain on course for the domestic treble as they still have their eye on the Scottish Cup.

Todd Cantwell fired the hosts in front early on as he smashed the ball through the legs of Joe Hart after the Celtic goalkeeper had parried an effort into the path of the ex-Norwich City midfielder from John Lundstram’s shot.

Hyeongyu Oh missed a chance to level just moments later as he was played through on goal but his dinked effort hit the outside of the post to Celtic’s frustration and Rangers’ relief.

John Souttar doubled the lead with a powerful header from James Tavernier’s corner. Early in the second half, Robby McCrorie preserved the home side’s advantage with a brilliant save from Matt O’Riley.

At the other end, Hart showed quick reactions to keep Cantwell’s curling effort from sneaking into the top corner.

The game was put to bed by Fashion Sakala’s well-taken goal as he rounded Hart and slotted home. Here’s how we rated the performances from the Celtic players...

1 . Joe Hart - 5 Made one decent save but should maybe have done better for the opener.

2 . Anthony Ralston - 6 Did a decent job at full-back. Made four tackles.

3 . Carl Starfelt - 5 Should have done better for the third goal.

4 . Yuki Kobayashi - 6 Won a couple of aerial battles under pressure from the hosts.