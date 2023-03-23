Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Celtic player ratings gallery - the season so far as four score 4/10 and three earn 10/10s

As we enter the first international break of the 2023, our Celtic reporter ranks every player out of 10 for their contribution so far this season.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT

It has been a season to remember for Celtic so far as Ange Postecoglou’s side continue their charge towards a sensational eighth club TREBLE.

Despite their disappointing early Champions League group stage exit last year, the Hoops has been in unstoppable form domestically - losing just one Scottish Premiership match this season (2-0 defeat to St Mirren on September 18).

The Parkhead club have played 42 games to date and secured their first trophy of the campaign by lifting the Viaplay Cup last month, beating Glasgow derby rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park.

With the season now reaching the final international break, Celtic boast a commanding nine-point cushion over the Ibrox side at the league summit and could have a further 11 games still to play in 2022/23 if they were to reach the Scottish Cup final.

But with the season around 75 per cent complete, we’ve been reflecting on which players have impressed, and who has struggled. Below, our Celtic writer, Lewis Anderson, has ranked every first-team player out of 10 based on their impact this season, although the list only includes those who have made FIVE or more appearances.

Here’s how we scored the Celtic players…

Appearances: 40, Clean sheets: 13, Minutes played: 3,600 - Has started all bar two matches this season. Communicates well but handling at times questionable.

1. Joe Hart - 7

Appearances: 40, Clean sheets: 13, Minutes played: 3,600 - Has started all bar two matches this season. Communicates well but handling at times questionable. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Appearances: 12, Goals: 0, Minutes played: 964’ - Plagued by injury niggles and has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

2. Anthony Ralston - 4

Appearances: 12, Goals: 0, Minutes played: 964’ - Plagued by injury niggles and has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

Appearances: 13, Goals: 1, Minutes played: 1,170’ - Canadian arrived in January ans instantly hit the ground running. Brings aggression and drive going forward.

3. Alistair Johnston - 7

Appearances: 13, Goals: 1, Minutes played: 1,170’ - Canadian arrived in January ans instantly hit the ground running. Brings aggression and drive going forward. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Appearances: 26, Goals: 2, Minutes played: 2,110’ - The Swede remains prone to mistakes but has been a key figure at the heart of the Hoops defence.

4. Carl Starfelt - 7

Appearances: 26, Goals: 2, Minutes played: 2,110’ - The Swede remains prone to mistakes but has been a key figure at the heart of the Hoops defence.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Player ratingsScottish FootballGlasgow