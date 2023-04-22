Register
Celtic player ratings: Hoops hit minor bump in title quest as two players earn 8/10 in Motherwell draw

Ange Postecoglou’s side dropped points at home for the first time in almost a year in a 1-1 draw with the Steelmen.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:05 BST

Celtic suffered a minor blip in their pursuit of retaining the Scottish Premiership title after being held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell at Parkhead.

The Hoops were not at their free-flowing best against the Steelmen as Callum McGregor’s deflected first-half strike was cancelled out by Kevin van Veen’s 24th goal of the season to ensure a share of the spoils.

As a result, Ange Postecoglou’s side stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points, albeit briefly with Rangers presented with an opportunity to cut the gap to 10 when they visit Aberdeen on Sunday.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Yuki Kobayashi, Alexandro Bernabei, Ben Summers, Anthony Ralston.

Unable to make his 36th birthday in midweek with a clean sheet but was alert to save Van Veen’s effort after 30 seconds. Largely a spectator and denied Van Veen from adding to his tally late on.

1. Joe Hart - 7

Unable to make his 36th birthday in midweek with a clean sheet but was alert to save Van Veen's effort after 30 seconds. Largely a spectator and denied Van Veen from adding to his tally late on.

Always looked to break forward and did so to good effect. Overlapping runs were effective but his passing in the final third let him down at times.

2. Alistair Johnston - 7

Always looked to break forward and did so to good effect. Overlapping runs were effective but his passing in the final third let him down at times.

Was passed fit to start after being rested last week and should have made it 2-1 in the second half but failed to make a clean connection with a header at the back post.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Was passed fit to start after being rested last week and should have made it 2-1 in the second half but failed to make a clean connection with a header at the back post.

Enjoyed a fairly quiet afternoon after an early injury scare and coped with Van Veen well enough. Connected with a late header but was straight at the keeper.

4. Carl Starfelt - 6

Enjoyed a fairly quiet afternoon after an early injury scare and coped with Van Veen well enough. Connected with a late header but was straight at the keeper.

