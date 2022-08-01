The Hoops’ opening game of the new Scottish Premiership season ended in victory over a new-look Dons side as summer signing Jota fired home a stunning long-range strike.

Celtic eased to a comfortable 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead on the opening day of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season.

Stephen Welsh and Jota scored in either half to ensure the Hoops stretched their unbeaten run over the Dons to 18 games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side weren’t at their best in front of a sellout home crowd as skipper Callum McGregor hoisted aloft the 2021/22 title-winning flag before kick-off.

However, they did get off to a dream start as Matt O’Riley’s corner from the right was headed into the far corner by centre-back Welsh after just three minutes.

Celtic continued to probe for a second but they passed up several chances with visiting keeper Kelle Roos producing some important to keep his team in the contest.

Portuguese winger Jota wrapped up the points with 15 minutes remaining when he jinked past his marker and rifled an unstoppable effort high into the net from 25 yards to round-off a hard-fought success.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

Undefined: gallery

1. Joe Hart - 7 Relatively quiet afternoon. Produced good save to deny Polvara. Photo Sales

2. Josip Juranovic - 8 Played well. Bundle of energy down the right flank. Delivered plenty of crosses into the box but no takers. Photo Sales

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7 Very steady at the back. Composed display and kept Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski quiet. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Stephen Welsh - 8 Opened his account for the season with a glancing header. Slotted in comfortably alongside CCV. Photo Sales