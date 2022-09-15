The Hoops secured their first point of Group F but they passed up a number of good chances in Warsaw.

Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk (L) gets past Celtic’s Croatian defender Josip Juranovic to score the 1-1 goal during UEFA Champions League Group F between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic

Celtic registered their first point of the Champions League group stage but were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against a resolute Shakhtar Donetsk side in Warsaw.

Reo Hatate’s deflected effort after just 10 minutes had the visitors deservedly in front after a pulsating start to the match but a tremendous run and finish from Mykhaylo Mudryk levelled the tie before the break.

The Hoops continued to create a number of good opportunites in the second half with substitutes Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis spurning three late chances.

English goalkeeper Joe Hart (C) saves the ball during UEFA Champions League Group F between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Warsaw

Ange Postecoglou’s side enjoyed a blistering start in Poland, just as they had done against Real Madrid last week, with the Ukrainian champions struggling to get to grips with their electric attacking style.

Hatate timed his run to perfection for the opening goal, squeezing Sead Haksabanovic’s pass through a small gap with the sliding Artem Bandarenko deflecting the ball into his own net.

Shakhtar’s equaliser came very much against the run of play but the strapping Mudryk rifled a left-foot shot across Joe Hart into the roof of the net.

Forgotten Celtic man Marian Shved almost came back to haunt his former club moments later but his effort under the body of Hart was ruled out after Mudryk was caught offside.

The Scottish champions dictated most of the play but couldn’t take advantage of a host of second half opportunities.

The result leaves Celtic still searching for a first victory in the competition in almost five years. They will now travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in three weeks’ time.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 7 - Quiet openng half hour before producing a top save to deny Marian Shved. Flapped at Mudryk’s equaliser but his distribution and organisation was good.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 8 - Posed a terrific threat going forward but was out of position on the odd occasion. Brilliant cross-field pass for Haksabanovic in build up to opening goal and well-weighted cross for Maeda who couldn’t turn the ball home.

Yukhym Konoplia from FC Shakhtar Donetsk fights for the ball with Josip Juranovic from Celtic

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 7 - Commanding display throughout and made a couple of well-timed challenges. The American continues to go from strength to strength.

MORITZ JENZ - 6 - Forced a good save from Trubin in the early exchanges. Caught napping on the ball inside his own half late on but recovered well to make an important block.

GREG TAYLOR - 6 - Brilliant delivery across the goalline that none of his team mate could get on the end off. Defensively solid but should’ve got out quicker to apply more pressure on Mudryk’s equaliser.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6 - The ever-consistent skipper hit a couple of stray passes, which isn’t like him. Perhaps not as influential as he would’ve wanted to be.

MATT O’RILEY - 7 - Another good performance from the Danish star. Looked a constant threat early on and almost got on the scoresheet in the second half, focring the opposition keeper into a terrific save.

REO HATATE - 8 - Outstanding display. Brilliant lung-bursting run to latch onto Haksabanovic’s pass before seeing his deflected shot find the net after 10 minutes. Bossed the midfield and his movement around the pitch was excellent.

Reo Hatate from Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal

JOTA - 6 - Had a few attempts comfortably saved but wasteful in possesion at times. Cut a frustrated figure throughout and was substituted in the closing stages. Not his best night.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC - 6 - Lively start to the match and played a clever ball in behind the Shkhtar full-back for Hatate to score the opener. Influenced faded slightly as the half wore on and replaced at the interval.

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 6 - The Japanese striker had a glorious chance inside the opening five minutes which was saved. Almost slid in to take advantage of a goalkeeping error. Service into him wasn’t the best.

Substitutes:

DAIZEN MAEDA - 5 - Replaced Haksabanovic at half-time. Imposed himself on the game well. Failed to execute an acrobatic attempt with ten minutes remaining then couldn’t wrap his left-foot on the stretch to direct Juranovic’s cross on target.

DAVID TURNBULL - 3 - Brought on for Hatate after 68 minutes and fired over the bar within moments of stepping on to the pitch. Only serious involvement.

AARON MOOY - 4 - The Australian took over from O’Riley in the midfield engine room and always looked for a forward pass. Made a couple of rash challenges.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 4 - Like for like replacement for Kyogo with just over 20 minutes left. Fired inches wide of the target from inside the box before seeing a deflected effort cannon off his shoulder which was cleared to safety in injury time.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin (front) makes a save from Celtic's Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis

LIEL ABADA - 2 - Replaced Jota with five minutes remaining but the Israeli didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Not Used:

Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Scott Bain (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Oliver Abildgaard, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Shakhtar Donetsk:

Anatoliy Trubin 4, Valeriy Bondar 5, Taras Stepanenko 7, Heorhiy Sudakov 5 (Oleh Ocheretko 3), Marian Shved 7 (Ivan Petriak 5), Mykhaylo Mudryk 8, Oleksandr Zubkov 5 (Lassina Traore 3), Artem Bondarenko 5 (Neven Durasek 3), Mykola Matviyenko 5, Lucas Taylor 5, Yukhym Konoplia 6

Not Used: