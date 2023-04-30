Register
Celtic player ratings: Hoops progress to Scottish Cup final as five players earn 8/10 and one gets 6/10 in Rangers win

The Hoops kept their treble dreams alive with a gritty win over their arch rivals in Mount Florida.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

“When the Celts go up to lift the Scottish Cup, we’ll be there” was the chant Celtic fans sang out loud as Ange Postecoglou’s Treble-chasing side progressed to the final after running out 1-0 winners over holders Rangers at Hampden Park.

Jota’s first-half header from close range proved to be the decisive match-winner as the Hoops marched on in their quest for a world-record EIGHTH domestic Treble as they sealed another Glasgow derby win against their bitter rivals.

The Parkhead club will now return to the national stadium to face Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, June 3. Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Yuki Kobayashi, David Turnbull, Rocco Vata.

1. Joe Hart - 7

Had very little to do first-half but called into action on several occasions after the break. Denied Sakala’s header which was straight down the throat before getting down low to push Arfield’s drive wide and doing so again on 75 minutes.

2. Alistair Johnston - 7

Marshalled the in-effective Kent really well, keeping the winger quiet in the first-half before limping off injured after 52 minutes following a hefty challenge with Barisic. Later pictured wearing a moon boot, which is a concern moving forward. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8

Involved in a defensive mix-up with Starfelt but Rangers were unable to capitalise. Managed to shake off a leg knock after putting his body on the line to clear off his own goal-line as Morelos’ looked certain to score. Rock-solid. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. Carl Starfelt - 8

The Swede was rarely troubled and kept Morelos in check with minimal fuss. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

