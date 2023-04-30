Celtic player ratings: Hoops progress to Scottish Cup final as five players earn 8/10 and one gets 6/10 in Rangers win
The Hoops kept their treble dreams alive with a gritty win over their arch rivals in Mount Florida.
“When the Celts go up to lift the Scottish Cup, we’ll be there” was the chant Celtic fans sang out loud as Ange Postecoglou’s Treble-chasing side progressed to the final after running out 1-0 winners over holders Rangers at Hampden Park.
Jota’s first-half header from close range proved to be the decisive match-winner as the Hoops marched on in their quest for a world-record EIGHTH domestic Treble as they sealed another Glasgow derby win against their bitter rivals.
The Parkhead club will now return to the national stadium to face Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, June 3. Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Yuki Kobayashi, David Turnbull, Rocco Vata.