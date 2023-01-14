Celtic player ratings: Hoops reach Viaplay Cup Final for sixth time in seven seasons after gritty 2-0 win over Kilmarnock
The Hoops will return to Hampden Park on February 26 for another shot at glory in the competition
Celtic remain on course to defend their Scottish League Cup trophy after battling past Kilmarnock 2-0 in challenging conditions at Hampden Park.
The driving rain and swirling wind made life difficult for both sides on a muddy playing surface, with Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis scoring the all important goals to ensure the Hoops passage through to the final back at the national stadium on February 2026.
Rangers or Aberdeen lie in wait, with both clubs coming head-to-head in the other semi-final tie tomorrow.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Mortiz Jenz, Yuki Kobayashi