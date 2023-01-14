The Hoops will return to Hampden Park on February 26 for another shot at glory in the competition

Celtic remain on course to defend their Scottish League Cup trophy after battling past Kilmarnock 2-0 in challenging conditions at Hampden Park.

The driving rain and swirling wind made life difficult for both sides on a muddy playing surface, with Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis scoring the all important goals to ensure the Hoops passage through to the final back at the national stadium on February 2026.

Rangers or Aberdeen lie in wait, with both clubs coming head-to-head in the other semi-final tie tomorrow.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Mortiz Jenz, Yuki Kobayashi

1. Josip Juranovic - 7 Has been the subject of transfer speculation but didn’t let that effect his performance. Fired an effort wide of the post and supported the attack well. Photo Sales

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7 Hardly puts a foot wrong at the back. Cruised through the match and made a number of important challenges. Photo Sales

3. Carl Starfelt - 5 Looked shaky at times and gifted the ball to Lafferty at one point as Killie pressed for the opener. Slack in possession at times. Photo Sales

4. Alexandro Bernabei - 5 Struggled up against the lively Armstrong and looked the weak link on occasions. Needs to sharpen up defensively. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales