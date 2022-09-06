Second half goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard sealed the three points for the visitors on Matchday 1.

Reigning European champions Real Madrid dished out a harsh lesson in clinical finishing against Celtic to begin their Champions League defence in style at Parkhead.

The Hoops were left to rue a series of missed opportunities in the opening 45 minutes before Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded side turned the screw in the second half with three outstanding goals.

Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard displayed their class to secure maximum points for Los Blancos on Matchday 1 in Glasgow.

For Celtic on their return to Europe’s top table for the first time in five years, there was plenty of positives for manager Ange Postecoglou to reflect on, despite the result.

The home side gave the La Liga giants a fright during a frantic first-half by creating several chances, including a powerful drive from captain Callum McGregor which cracked off the post.

However, Real Madrid, who lost talisman Karim Benzema to injury early on, stepped up a gear after the break and their quality shone through in the end.

Celtic will now travel to Warsaw to face Ukranian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, who defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in the other Group F tie, next Wednesday.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 7 - Facing Real Madrid for the fifth time in his career. Made himself big with an important save to deny Vinicius Junior in the first-half and got a hand to Modric’s second goal but couldn’t keep it out.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 6 - Broke forward at every opportunity and had the tricky task of keeping Vinicius in check. Couldn’t prevent the Brazilian forward from slotting home the opening goal.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS -5 - Not his best performance in a Hoops shirt. Kept Benzema quiet in the early stages and positioning at Real’s second goal was poor.

MORITZ JENZ - 7- Making his European debut, the German stepped in for the injured Starfelt and made some important interceptions. Unfortunate not to stop Modric’s goal with an outstretched right leg.

GREG TAYLOR - 5 - Stuck to his task well but pinned by Hazard in lead up to Real’s third goal as the visitors enjoyed more success down his side.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 7 - His 86th European appearance. A brilliant strike rattled the inside of the post in the first half and his use of the ball was fantastic. An impressive display from the skipper.

MATT O’RILEY - 5 - Found himself in some good attacking positions but didn’t quite make the impact he had hoped for. Was forced to do a lot of defending before being replaced after 70 minutes.

REO HATATE - 6 - Looked a constant threat in the first half, playing some clever passess and retaining possession well. Battled well against Toni Kroos before tiring midway through the second period.

LIEL ABADA - 4 - Not at the levels he was at against Rangers. Passed up a big oppotunity inside the opening 10 minutes and was subbed off at the break.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 5 - The Greek frontman had a big challenge on his hands and he couldn’t get himself into a goal scoring position. Worked hard and used his strength well, but too often penalised.

JOTA - 5 - A frustrating night for the Portuguese winger. Linked up well with his team-mates in the first half but his influence faded as the match wore on.

Substitutes:

DAIZEN MAEDA - 4 - Missed a great chance within minutes of coming on at half-time and spent a lot of time inside his own half.

AARON MOOY - 4 - Provided fresh legs in the middle of the park and had to do a lot of defending late on.

DAVID TURNBULL - 2 - Struggled to make much of an impact once the tie had been killed off.

KYOGO FURUHASHI- 4 - Constant buzz of energy and looked to close everything down.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC - 6 - Very lively in the closing stages. Forced Courtois into a terrific save and was always eager to get on the ball.

Not Used:

Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Scott Bain (GK), James McCarthy, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois 6, Dani Carvajal 7, Eder Militao 6 (Antonio Rudiger 6), David Alaba 7, Toni Kroos 9, Karim Benzema 2 (Eden Hazard 9), Luka Modric 9 (Marco Asensio 5), Federico Valverde 8, Aurelien Tchouameni 6 (Eduardo Camavinga 6), Vinicius Junior 8 (Rodrygo 6), Ferland Mendy 7

Not Used: