Ange Postecoglou’s side kept their 100 per cent record intact as they ran riot against the Ayrshire club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic made it three wins from their opening three Premiership games after a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

On another sizzling afternoon in the Ayrshire sunshine, Ange Postecoglou’s side put newly-promoted Killie to the sword with a dominant display as Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Moritz Jenz, Giorgos Giakoumakis and the returning Carl Starfelt all got on the score-sheet.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rout stretched Celtic’s unbeaten domestic run to 35 games and the performance will have left supporters feeling confident of their teams’ chances of retaining the title this season.

Celtic's Carl Starfelt (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park, on August 14, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic were relentless in the searing temperatures with Jota’s 30-yard wonderstrike and two impressive overhead kicks from Jenz and substitute Giakoumakis icing the cake.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 7 - The experienced stopper enjoyed a very quiet afternoon. Had almost nothing to do barring one cross into his box and a tame effort from Oli Shaw.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 8 - Has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks. Got up and down the right flank and linked well with Jota. Had a good chance to make it four but he slipped. Defended well.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 8 - Intruging battle with Kyle Lafferty but the USA international came out on top, leaving the striker to cut a frustrated figure. New partnership with Jenz looks strong.

MORTIZ JENZ - 7- Capped his debut with a goal last weekennd and the powerful German produced a stunning acrobatic effort for the third goal to make it two in two matches. Picked up a knock in the second half and was replaced by Starfelt.

GREG TAYLOR - 9 - Often receives plenty of flack from fans but the left-back was sensational on his return to Rugby Park. A defence-splitting pass inside six minutes released Maeda in the build up to the opener. Has been superb so far this season.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 8 - The skipper reached his latest personal milestone by making his 250th appearance in the Scottish remiership. Had a goal-bound effort charged down but was a constant menace and had a huge influence on the game.

MATT O’RILEY - 7 - Didn’t quite manage to execute the killer pass on a few occasions but always looks capable of creating opportunities for himself or his team-mates. Watched a second-half drive saved by the Kilmarnock keeper.

DAVID TURNBULL - 7 - Making his second consecutive start in the absence of Reo Hatate. Calm and composed on the ball but fired two wayward efforts off target in the first half.

JOTA - 9 - The Portuguese winger has picked up from where he left off last season and put in another terrific shift. Produced another goal of the season contender with a thunderbolt from distance that arrowed into the top corner. Outstanding.

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 8 - His best performance of the campaign so far. Involved in an early penalty claim before tapping home from close range to break the deadlock moments later. Set up Jota with an exquisite pass before the interval and clipped the top of the crossbar with a second-half header.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 7 - An absolute workhorse. Latched on to Taylor’s through ball before squaring it for his Japanese team-mate to net from close range inside the opening 10 minutes. Close control let him down at times.

Substitutes:

CARL STARFELT - 5 - Missed pre-season after sustaining an injury on international duty and was making his first appearance of the campaign on his 50th start in a Hoops jersey. Almost gave away a penalty after tangling with Lafferty but managed to find the net.

AARON MOOY - 5 - Replaced Turnbull and will benefit from more valuable game-time. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 6 - Opened his account for the season with a trademark one-touch overhead kick finish.

LIEL ABADA - 5 - Provided some fresh energy and displayed brilliant close control.

JAMES FORREST - 1 - Given a late run out after replacing Jota but didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Not Used: