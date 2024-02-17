Celtic gifted a title race advantage to Rangers against Kilmarnock in their latest Premiership tussle, drawing 1-1 at home.

Brendan Rodgers' side headed into the game at Parkhead knowing a win would put them three points clear of Rangers ahead of their clash with St Johnstone. They headed into Saturday's affair level on points and ahead on goal difference.

Opting again for the two-striker approach that granted a 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup last weekend, they were up against a Killie side vying for a spot in Europe next season and had to be patient to break them down.

They persevered and got in front, Anthony Ralston fizzing the ball onto the head of Kyogo who clinically headed Celtic into the lead. But they weren't able to build on it and a costly blow ensued.

Marley Watkins headed beyond Joe Hart in second half stoppage time to see the far from clinical Hoops drop points at home again, and allow Rangers to go top on Sunday if they win. Using WhoScored's rating system, here is how the Celtic players were rated at Parkhead.

1 . Joe Hart (GK) WhoScored rating: 7.4/10

2 . Anthony Ralston (RB) WhoScored rating: 7.7/10

3 . Stephen Welsh (CB) WhoScored rating: 6.4/10