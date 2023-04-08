Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
5 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
5 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
6 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
6 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Celtic player ratings: Kyogo Furuhashi inspires Hoops to derby day delight after compelling five-goal thriller

The Japanese striker notched his fourth and fifth goals against Rangers in his last three Old Firm encounters.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Celtic took another major step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title after all-but ending Rangers’ hopes with a thrilling 3-2 Glasgow derby victory at Parkhead.

Kyogo Furuhashi - who loves playing against the Ibrox side - scored either side of James Tavernier’s exquisite free-kick, before Jota converted the hosts’ third from an acute angle.

Tavernier then headed home his 100th goal for Rangers to set up a tense finale, but the Hoops stood firm to move 12 points clear at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Yuki Kobayashi, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata

Didn’t have a lot to do in the first-half and was beaten by Tavernier’s stunning free-kick which made it 1-1. Made an important stop from Morelos as he pushed the ball around the post late on.

1. Joe Hart - 7

Didn’t have a lot to do in the first-half and was beaten by Tavernier’s stunning free-kick which made it 1-1. Made an important stop from Morelos as he pushed the ball around the post late on.

A brilliant display from the Canadian. Superb ball floated into Kyogo in lead up to offside goal. Received the benefit of the doubt for going to ground under Morelo’s nudge as the striker’s goal was chalked off. Defended resolutely throughout and kept Ryan Kent very quiet.

2. Alistair Johnston - 8

A brilliant display from the Canadian. Superb ball floated into Kyogo in lead up to offside goal. Received the benefit of the doubt for going to ground under Morelo’s nudge as the striker’s goal was chalked off. Defended resolutely throughout and kept Ryan Kent very quiet.

Not his finest performance in a Hoops shirt, picking up an early booking and played a slack pass back in the closing stages which Morelos almost capitalised on. Unfortunate to allow the Colombian a short on target after Johnston’s clearance cannoned off his back.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Not his finest performance in a Hoops shirt, picking up an early booking and played a slack pass back in the closing stages which Morelos almost capitalised on. Unfortunate to allow the Colombian a short on target after Johnston’s clearance cannoned off his back.

A solid display on the whole. Bailed Carter-Vickers out early doors but coped well with Morelos’ threat and was more assured that his defensive partner.

4. Carl Starfelt - 7

A solid display on the whole. Bailed Carter-Vickers out early doors but coped well with Morelos’ threat and was more assured that his defensive partner.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
RangersPlayer ratingsOld FirmScottish FootballScottish PremiershipGlasgow