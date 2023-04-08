Celtic player ratings: Kyogo Furuhashi inspires Hoops to derby day delight after compelling five-goal thriller
The Japanese striker notched his fourth and fifth goals against Rangers in his last three Old Firm encounters.
Celtic took another major step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title after all-but ending Rangers’ hopes with a thrilling 3-2 Glasgow derby victory at Parkhead.
Kyogo Furuhashi - who loves playing against the Ibrox side - scored either side of James Tavernier’s exquisite free-kick, before Jota converted the hosts’ third from an acute angle.
Tavernier then headed home his 100th goal for Rangers to set up a tense finale, but the Hoops stood firm to move 12 points clear at the top of the table with seven games remaining.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Yuki Kobayashi, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata