Ange Postecoglou’s side came out on top in a compelling contest at Hampden Park to lift the first trophy of the season.

Celtic were crowned Viaplay Cup final champions for the second year in succession with a thrilling 2-1 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Man of the moment Kyogo Furuhashi - not for the first time in a League Cup final - notched two goals either side of the break before Alfredo Morelos scored what turned out to be only a consoltation just after the hour mark as both teams created a flurry of chances in a frantic contest.

Victory for the Hoops ensured they successfully retained the first piece of silverware of the season and kept them on course to complete a potential Treble this season.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

Joe Hart - 6/10 Had very little to do in the opening period but was beaten by Kent's low drive that came back off the post early in second half. Couldn't stop Morelos' close-range finish at his near post.

Alistair Johnston - 8/10 Making his first Hampden final appearance, the Canadian was involved in a lot of good attacking play down the right. Showed his battling qualities throughout.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8/10 A terrific goal-saving block after half an hour to deny Rangers from going ahead with Sakala lurking in behind. Rock solid and barely put a foot wrong.