Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
2 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
2 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
3 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
4 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
19 hours ago Grand National: The story of the race in 12 pictures

Celtic player ratings: Matt O’Riley at the double as Hoops run riot against Kilmarnock

It was a commanding performance from Ange Postecoglou’s side as they blitzed their opponents in a ruthless first-half display.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

Celtic moved within touching distance from retaining the Scottish Premiership title with an explosive first-half display against relegation-threatened Kilmarnock, running out dominant 4-1 winners.

The Hoops were four up within 27 minutes at Rugby Park after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley brace had the visotirs in cruise control before Liam Donnelly pulled one back for the home side.

New South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann was an interested spectator as he cast an eye over Oh Hyeon-gyu who was introduced at half-time as Celtic re-established a 12-point cushion over Rangers at the top of the table.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh,

1.

A couple of nervy moments with the ball at his feet but alert when called upon. Saved with his feet to deny Armstrong’s early effort and made a superb block to deny Luke Chambers’s goal-bound header in the second half.

2. Joe Hart - 7

A couple of nervy moments with the ball at his feet but alert when called upon. Saved with his feet to deny Armstrong’s early effort and made a superb block to deny Luke Chambers’s goal-bound header in the second half.

A brilliant pick out to find Maeda unmarked at the back post for Celtic’s second goal. Rampaged up and down the right flank in another tireless display. Booked for wiping out Jordan Jones late on.

3. Alistair Johnston - 8

A brilliant pick out to find Maeda unmarked at the back post for Celtic’s second goal. Rampaged up and down the right flank in another tireless display. Booked for wiping out Jordan Jones late on.

The left-footed defender provided good balance in Carter-Vickers absence. Looked to step out with the ball at every opportunity and made a crucial goal line intervention from Armstrong’s header. Very assured in everything he did.

4. Yuki Kobayashi - 8

The left-footed defender provided good balance in Carter-Vickers absence. Looked to step out with the ball at every opportunity and made a crucial goal line intervention from Armstrong’s header. Very assured in everything he did.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:KilmarnockPlayer ratingsScottish FootballScottish Premiership