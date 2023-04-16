It was a commanding performance from Ange Postecoglou’s side as they blitzed their opponents in a ruthless first-half display.

Celtic moved within touching distance from retaining the Scottish Premiership title with an explosive first-half display against relegation-threatened Kilmarnock, running out dominant 4-1 winners.

The Hoops were four up within 27 minutes at Rugby Park after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley brace had the visotirs in cruise control before Liam Donnelly pulled one back for the home side.

New South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann was an interested spectator as he cast an eye over Oh Hyeon-gyu who was introduced at half-time as Celtic re-established a 12-point cushion over Rangers at the top of the table.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh,

2 . Joe Hart - 7 A couple of nervy moments with the ball at his feet but alert when called upon. Saved with his feet to deny Armstrong’s early effort and made a superb block to deny Luke Chambers’s goal-bound header in the second half.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 8 A brilliant pick out to find Maeda unmarked at the back post for Celtic’s second goal. Rampaged up and down the right flank in another tireless display. Booked for wiping out Jordan Jones late on.

4 . Yuki Kobayashi - 8 The left-footed defender provided good balance in Carter-Vickers absence. Looked to step out with the ball at every opportunity and made a crucial goal line intervention from Armstrong’s header. Very assured in everything he did.