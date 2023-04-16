Celtic player ratings: Matt O’Riley at the double as Hoops run riot against Kilmarnock
It was a commanding performance from Ange Postecoglou’s side as they blitzed their opponents in a ruthless first-half display.
Celtic moved within touching distance from retaining the Scottish Premiership title with an explosive first-half display against relegation-threatened Kilmarnock, running out dominant 4-1 winners.
The Hoops were four up within 27 minutes at Rugby Park after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley brace had the visotirs in cruise control before Liam Donnelly pulled one back for the home side.
New South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann was an interested spectator as he cast an eye over Oh Hyeon-gyu who was introduced at half-time as Celtic re-established a 12-point cushion over Rangers at the top of the table.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh,