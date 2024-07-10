Celtic won 6-4 in a chaotic pre-season friendly against Queen’s Park.

Brendan Rodgers again used a host of fringe men and regulars to get a feel for how his side shapes up - although he is yet to make a summer signing. Off the back of a 1-1 draw with Ayr United last week, it was the goal scorer on that night who netted again, Kyogo finding his route to another opener.

Stephen Welsh’s pass sent him on his way but the defender’s poor header allowed Ruari Paton in to fire home a quickfire leveller. The hosts then hit Celtic on the counter-attack and Dom Thomas curled low into the corner to give them a merited 2-1 lead, but a topsy-turvy first 30 minutes wasn’t done there with Kyogo turning Yuki Kobayashi’s shot home.

Matt O’Riley volleyed home to end the first half with a 3-2 Celtic lead. The Hoops had control from here and Kyogo made it a hat-trick in the second 45, before Oh came off the bench to net. Goals continued to rain with Louis Longridge lobbing Benjamin Siegrist after a defensive mix-up.

Francis Turley netted a sixth for Celtic and Tyrece McDonnell got a fourth for the Spiders as this bonkers game spawned an eye-popping 10 goals. Up next for the Premiership champions is a pre-season tour of America and fixtures against DC United, Man City and Chelsea. Here is how we rated the Celtic players against the Spiders.

1 . Scott Bain - 5/10 Planted to the spot for the Queen's leveller and beat for the second. Subbed at half-time. | Getty Images

2 . Tomoki Iwata - 6/10 In at right-back. Solid enough out of position. A no fuss performance.Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3 . Stephen Welsh - 6/10 Good pass forward to set Kyogo up for the opener but culpable at the Spiders leveller.Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group