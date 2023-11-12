Celtic responded to Rangers closing the gap in the Scottish Premiership title race with an emphatic 6-0 rout of weary Aberdeen at Parkhead.

The Hoops - still licking their wounds following a dismal Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier in the week - were back to their clinical best against a Dons side who folded tamely in the second half.

This match was effectively over as a contest within 16 minutes after Yang Hyun-jun's header and a Kyogo Furuhashi tap-in set Brendan Rodgers' side on course to a simple victory.

Aberdeen - playing their second game in the space of 72 hours - looked somewhat jaded and were rarely seen as an attacking threat. Celtic turned on the class in the final 20 minutes with Luis Palma's penalty and further goals from substitutes David Turnbull, Oh Hyeo-gyu stoppage time double completing the rout.

This was as comfortable a victory as Celtic are likely to record this season as they eased to a ninth consecutive win over the Pittodrie club. The only minor blow for the champions was a head knock sustained by talisman Kyogo following an aerial challenge.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Nat Phillips, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Aberdeen - gallery (GlasW) Kyogo Furuhashi scores for Celtic to double their lead against Aberdeen at Parkhead.

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Had literally nothing to do throughout the game. Enjoyed a few touches with his feet but was hardly ever called upon.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 7/10 Supported Yang well, always trying his best to provide the overlap. Banished his Atletico nightmare with another classy performance.