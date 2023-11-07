Celtic endured a chastening night in Madrid as they crashed to a heavy 6-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of new Group E leaders Atletico at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side were on the receiving end of a humbling loss in the Spanish capital - a result that leaves their hopes of reaching the last-16 of the competition hanging by a thread.

Doubles for deadly strike pairing Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata plus a further goals from Samuel Lino and Saúl Ñíguez wrapped up a comprehensive win for Los Concheros and moved Diego Simeone's men into pole position and firmly on course to advance from the group stage.

This was a night to forget for the Scottish champions who lost winger Daizen Maeda to a controversial red card in the first-half. They were totally outclassed by the La Liga side and now find themselves detached at the foot of the section by FIVE points following Lazio's slender 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in the other tie.

Celtic must dust themselves down quickly and shift their focus back on league duty this weekend, with Rodgers hoping the manner of this defeat won't cause too much psychological long-term damage on his players.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Mikey Johnston.

2 . Joe Hart - 4/10 Making his 50th Champions League appearance, the veteran stopper put in a respectable shift but was unable to keep out Griezmann’s well-struck opener and had to pick the ball out of his own net a further five times.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 2/10 Excellent early sliding challenge on Riquelme. Not alert to the danger at Atletico’s opener, didn’t get out to his marker quick enough. Caught out at a long diagonal ball to Gimenez who headed across goal for Morata to slide home. A night he won't want to remember.