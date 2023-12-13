Celtic player ratings v Feyenoord as Gustaf Lagerbielke nets injury-time winner to round off UCL campaign on a winning note

At long last, the monkey is finally off the back for Celtic.

A defiant Hoops side ended their decade-long wait for a home Champions League group stage win as substitute Gustaf Lagerbielke's injury-time header sealed a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.

Regardless of the outcome at Parkhead, Brendan Rodgers' team knew they were resigned to finishing bottom of Group E after being eliminated from Europe's elite competition away to Lazio on Matchday Five.

However, this was a performance full of spirit and fight from the Scottish champions as they concluded an ultimately disappointing campaign in memorable fashion.

Swedish centre-back Lagerbielke - one of two summer signings publicly criticised by Brendan Rodgers informing him he must do more in training to prove he merits a place in the matchday squad - leapt off the bench in the closing stages to nod home Matt O'Riley's sublime cross at the back post unmarked to end Celtic's SIX-YEAR wait for a win in the Champions League.

In the process, Lagerbielke also became the first Celtic player to score a winner in the competition since midfielder Beram Kayal did so against fellow Dutch opposition Ajax exactly 10 years and 2 days ago.

Luis Palma's first-half penalty after Liam Scales was wrestled to the ground inside the box had given the home side the lead at the interval, despite facing a period of intense pressure from the Eredivisie outfit.

The momentum quickly swung in the visitors' favour when on loan Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh produced a thunderous strike beyond keeper Joe Hart with less than 10 minutes remaining to draw Feyenoord level.

But a late Celtic onslaught led to a dramatic winner when Lagerbielke's 91st minute intervention sparked wild scenes of celebration from the packed stands to end their torturous wait for a victory in the tournament.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm, Anthony Ralston.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Feyenoord - gallery Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Feyenoord

2 . Joe Hart - 8/10 One of the veteran stopper's best performances between the sticks this season. Excellent when called upon. Thwarted Gimenez on two occasions in the first half. Alert at crosses and loose balls. Could do little to prevent Minteh's strike from finding the back of the net.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Warmed to the task well after a fairly steady start. Booked for a crunching challenge on 22 mins. Allowed Minteh inside to rifle home the equaliser but produced a stunning goal line block in stoppage time.