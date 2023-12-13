Celtic player ratings v Feyenoord: Three 'top class' 8/10s as Hoops end 10-year home wait for Champions League win - gallery
Celtic player ratings v Feyenoord as Gustaf Lagerbielke nets injury-time winner to round off UCL campaign on a winning note
At long last, the monkey is finally off the back for Celtic.
A defiant Hoops side ended their decade-long wait for a home Champions League group stage win as substitute Gustaf Lagerbielke's injury-time header sealed a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.
Regardless of the outcome at Parkhead, Brendan Rodgers' team knew they were resigned to finishing bottom of Group E after being eliminated from Europe's elite competition away to Lazio on Matchday Five.
However, this was a performance full of spirit and fight from the Scottish champions as they concluded an ultimately disappointing campaign in memorable fashion.
Swedish centre-back Lagerbielke - one of two summer signings publicly criticised by Brendan Rodgers informing him he must do more in training to prove he merits a place in the matchday squad - leapt off the bench in the closing stages to nod home Matt O'Riley's sublime cross at the back post unmarked to end Celtic's SIX-YEAR wait for a win in the Champions League.
In the process, Lagerbielke also became the first Celtic player to score a winner in the competition since midfielder Beram Kayal did so against fellow Dutch opposition Ajax exactly 10 years and 2 days ago.
Luis Palma's first-half penalty after Liam Scales was wrestled to the ground inside the box had given the home side the lead at the interval, despite facing a period of intense pressure from the Eredivisie outfit.
The momentum quickly swung in the visitors' favour when on loan Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh produced a thunderous strike beyond keeper Joe Hart with less than 10 minutes remaining to draw Feyenoord level.
But a late Celtic onslaught led to a dramatic winner when Lagerbielke's 91st minute intervention sparked wild scenes of celebration from the packed stands to end their torturous wait for a victory in the tournament.
Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:
Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm, Anthony Ralston.