Celtic player ratings v Lazio as Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys crash out of Europe in Italy

Celtic suffered late heartbreak against Lazio as their Champions League journey ended in frustrating style after substitute Ciro Immobile's quickfire double at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Scottish champions knew a victory was needed in Rome to preserve any faint hope of progression in Europe's elite tournament or even the consolation of a Europa League knockout round spot.

But despite a resilient and spirited showing, Brendan Rodgers' side struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with the contest settled by the introduction of experienced Italian international frontman Immobile.

The 33-year-old club stalwart flashed a deflected cross past goalkeeper Joe Hart to open the scoring in the 82nd minute before pouncing on a mistake by Liam Scales to slot home a second just three minutes later.

The win was enough for the Serie A outfit to confirm their place in the last-16 after Atletico Madrid beat Feyenoord 3-1 in Rotterdam in the other Group E tie.

It means Celtic's final group stage clash with the Dutch side on Matchday 6 at Parkhead in two weeks will be a dead rubber for both teams, with the Glasgow giants now aware their European fate is sealed.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, Odin Thiago Holm, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Mitchel Frame.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Lazio - gallery (GlasW) Luis Alberto of SS Lazio shoots under pressure from Celtic duo Matt O'Riley and Yan Hyun-jun.

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Early signs weren't inspiring after flapping at the ball as he attempted to punch clear but after that he settled down. Made some fairly routine saves but could do little to prevent the goal conceded.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Strong in the tackle, the Canadian picked up a harsh booking in the first-half and almost allowed Anderson to score from a header. Got forward when possible and linked up well.