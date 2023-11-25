Celtic passed up an opportunity to stretch their lead over arch rivals Rangers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who didn't create as many clear-cut chances as would have been expected against a side on a nine-match losing run, failed in their bid to put some daylight between them and their Glasgow neighbours.

The Hoops struggled to find their rhythm and it took until the 86th minute for David Turnbull to eventually break the deadlock from the penalty spot after Luis Palma was denied from 12 yards by visiting keeper Liam Kelly in the first-half.

That looked to have secured the victory, but Well' substitute Jonathan Obika had other ideas as he headed home from a quickly-taken corner to clinch a spirited point for the Lanarkshire club.

Despite dropping two points, Celtic must brush themselves down ahead of their midweek trip to Rome to face Lazio in their penultimate Champions League group stage fixture.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Nat Phillips, Alexandro Bernabei, Paulo Bernardo.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Motherwell - gallery (GlasW) Motherwell's Jonathan Obika scores to make it 1-1 late on at Parkhead

2 . Joe Hart - 5/10 Not a great afternoon for the veteran stopper. Made an important save to deny Paton's shot and had little to do in the second half. But guilty of mistiming the flight of the ball when attempting to clear a Motherwell corner that led to Obika's leveller. Positionally it wasn't his finest display.

3 . Anthony Ralston - 6/10 Given a rare start over Alistair Johnston who reported back later than many of his team mates from the international break. Always looked to break forward and support attacks. Solid enough.