Celtic player ratings as David Turnbull, Luis Palma and James Forrest on target in routine win over 10-man Staggies.

Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points after after overcoming more VAR controversy with a dominant 3-0 win over 10-man Ross County in Dingwall.

The Hoops’ task was made easier in the Highlands when James Brown was shown a straight red card after just 10 minutes for a mistimed challenge on Yang Hyun-jun. That forced the home side to retreat into a defensive shell and they managed to frustrate Brendan Rodgers’ side until the stroke of half-time.

David Turnbull drilled a low effort just outside the edge of the box beyond Ross Laidlaw into the corner of the net for his second goal in as many games, before substitute Luis Palma added a second when a stunning strike.

The Honduran winger made another emphatic contribution by setting up veteran James Forrest to head home a third after 83 minutes to seal a TENTH consecutive win for the Scottish champions over County in all competitions.

With closest challengers Rangers in League Cup action this weekend, this was a case of job done for Celtic as they now turn their attention to next week’s must-win Champions League group stage clash against Atletico Madrid.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Nat Phillips, Matt O’Riley.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Ross County - gallery (GlaW) Luis Palma celebrates scoring Celtic’s second in the 3-0 win over Ross County. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - 7/10 Had very little to do throughout the entire 90 minutes. A spectator as his team mates spent most of the game in Ross County’s half.

3 . Anthony Ralston - 7/10 Handed a rare start in place of the rested Johnston and put in a rock-steady display. Always seems to be a reliable back-up.