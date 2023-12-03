Celtic player ratings v St Johnstone as three goals in 26 second half minutes sees Hoops fight back to move clear

Celtic produced a late, late show in Perth as Brendan Rodgers' men came from behind to grind out a 3-1 victory over St Johnstone at freezing conditions at McDiarmid Park.

The Hoops weren't at their best for large spells of the contest, but three second half goals in 26 minutes saw the Parkhead club stage an impressive comeback from 1-0 down to move 11 points clear of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Following a disappointing week, both domestically and in Europe, Celtic were eager to turn their recent dip in form around with a win over a revitalised Saints but they were forced to do things the hard way by Craig Levein's side after a period of slack play.

Diallang Jaiyesmi - on just his second start for the hosts - capitalised on a goalmouth scramble to bundle home after the visitors were unable to clear a corner on 40 minutes. Joe Hart's questionable goalkeeping was a topic of conversation at half-time, but the Hoops No.1 would later redeem himself by clawing out a close-range Stevie May header deep into stoppage time.

The home side continue to frustrate the champions until captain Callum McGregor took the game by the scruff of the neck to drag them out of a rut with a powerful drive from the edge of the box after 67 minutes to level.

Matt O'Riley then turned the game on its head with a stunning strike from around 25 yards which arrowed past the keeper into the net to send the large away end into raptures. Substitute James Forrest calmly dispatched a third in the dying moments to wrap up a precious three points.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Nat Phillips, Odin Thiago Holm, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.

1 . PERTH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 03: Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrate as he scores to make it 1-1 during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park, on December 03, 2023, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Made a vital save to deny the hosts from breaking the deadlock after 15 mins but needed to be stronger at the opening goal. Excellent late stop to prevent Stevie May for grabbing a point for Saints.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 5/10 The Canadian wasn't at his best here offensively, while most of Saints attacking threat came down his side.