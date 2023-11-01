Celtic player ratings as goals from David Turnbull and Oh Hyeon-gyu seals a battling win over spirited Saints.

Oh Hyeon-gyu climbed off the bench to fire home the winner as the South Korean’s late strike helped Celtic battle past a spirited St Mirren 2-1 at Parkhead.

The Hoops had fallen behind when Conor McMenamin nodded the visitors in front early on, before David Turnbull’s sublime finish from the edge of the box levelled the match.

Scotland international Turnbull - handed a rare start - then missed a penalty just before half-time, but substitute Oh came on and rifled high into the net beyond visiting goalkeeper Zach Hemming in the 83rd minute to cap off an excellent team move.

James Forrest was thwarted by Hemming, while Yang Hyun-jun posed several problems on a night where Brendan Rodgers will have been delighted with the impact of his substitutes. Kyogo Furuhashi should’ve added a third in stoppage time but was denied after electing to lob the ball over the keeper rather than pick his spot.

The champions remain top of the table after leaving it late to secure maximum points, with St Mirren staying third.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Maik Nawrocki, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs St Mirren - gallery (GlaW) Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates are scoring to put Celtic 2-1 in front against St Mirren.

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Didn’t have much chance of keeping McMenamin’s close-range header out after seven minutes. Overall, though, had a fairly quiet night between the posts.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 The Canadian kept his place in the side despite going off at the weekend. Got forward when he could and stood firm defensively.