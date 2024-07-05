Celtic played out a 1-1 draw against Parkhead legend Scott Brown’s Ayr United in their first friendly match of the season.

A different looking Hoops teams to what fans are used to took the field, with stars who have or currently are on international not involved. It allowed boss Brendan Rodgers to hand opportunities to the likes of Josh Dede, Maik Nawrocki, Yuki Kobayashi and Odin Thiago Holm amongst several others.

It was the latter who won a penalty after a Ben Dempsey foul, with Kyogo stepping up to score. Lenny Agbaire had replaced Nawrocki in defence after the Polish centre-back pulled up with injury in another blow for him. His replacement was caught in possession and brought down his man in a recovery attempt. Anton Dowds stepped up to keep things level at the break.

10 changes at the interval brought a youthful look to Rodgers’ Celtic team, but it was a first-team campaigner from last term in Yang who missed a clear chance after a Bosun Lawal pass. Oh - linked with a move to Genk - glanced a header wide while Mitchell Frame tried his luck from range.

Substitute goalkeeper Josh Clarke made an impressive save from Frankie Musonda that ensured a draw played out between the Championship side and what was a largely inexperienced Hoops team, or one filled with fringe stars. Here’s how we rated the Celtic players at Somerset Park.

1 . Scott Bain - 6/10 Didn't have a lot to do outside picking the ball out of his net from a spot kick.Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2 . Josh Dede - 6/10 A chance to stake a claim with Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston not involved yet. Energetic.Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Stephen Welsh - 5/10 Captained the side. Anton Dowds peeled off him more than once but will benefit from the leadership experience. | SNS Group