Celtic player ratings vs Ayr United: Three impressive performers but injury blow for a 4 as 23 stars ranked

By Ben Banks
Published 5th Jul 2024, 21:40 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 21:50 BST

Celtic faced off against a club icon in their first friendly match.

Celtic played out a 1-1 draw against Parkhead legend Scott Brown’s Ayr United in their first friendly match of the season.

A different looking Hoops teams to what fans are used to took the field, with stars who have or currently are on international not involved. It allowed boss Brendan Rodgers to hand opportunities to the likes of Josh Dede, Maik Nawrocki, Yuki Kobayashi and Odin Thiago Holm amongst several others.

It was the latter who won a penalty after a Ben Dempsey foul, with Kyogo stepping up to score. Lenny Agbaire had replaced Nawrocki in defence after the Polish centre-back pulled up with injury in another blow for him. His replacement was caught in possession and brought down his man in a recovery attempt. Anton Dowds stepped up to keep things level at the break.

10 changes at the interval brought a youthful look to Rodgers’ Celtic team, but it was a first-team campaigner from last term in Yang who missed a clear chance after a Bosun Lawal pass. Oh - linked with a move to Genk - glanced a header wide while Mitchell Frame tried his luck from range.

Substitute goalkeeper Josh Clarke made an impressive save from Frankie Musonda that ensured a draw played out between the Championship side and what was a largely inexperienced Hoops team, or one filled with fringe stars. Here’s how we rated the Celtic players at Somerset Park.

Didn't have a lot to do outside picking the ball out of his net from a spot kick.

1. Scott Bain - 6/10

Didn't have a lot to do outside picking the ball out of his net from a spot kick.

A chance to stake a claim with Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston not involved yet. Energetic.

2. Josh Dede - 6/10

A chance to stake a claim with Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston not involved yet. Energetic.

Captained the side. Anton Dowds peeled off him more than once but will benefit from the leadership experience.

3. Stephen Welsh - 5/10

Captained the side. Anton Dowds peeled off him more than once but will benefit from the leadership experience.

Looking to bounce back from a tough first season in Hoops. Steady enough in time on the pitch but an early exit from proceedings.

4. Maik Nawrocki - 4/10

Looking to bounce back from a tough first season in Hoops. Steady enough in time on the pitch but an early exit from proceedings.

