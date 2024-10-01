Celtic suffered an embarrassing Champions League hammering on their travels to Borussia Dortmund, losing 7-1.

Amid a rampant start to the domestic season and 5-1 thrashing of Slovak Bratislava on matchday 1, expectations were high amongst the Celtic ranks for what could be achieved at last season’s runners-up. But what awaited them was a sobering reality check.

Emre Can put Dortmund ahead from the penalty spot and Daizen Maeda levelled things up for the Hoops. But it was all Dortmund after that. Karim Adeyemi netted a hat-trick, Serhou Guirassy grabbed a double and Felix Nmecha also scored.

Next up for the club is Ross County in the Premiership as they look to put this terrible night behind them. Here’s how WhoScored rated the players.

